Wayfarer Studios CEO Jamey Heath publicly defended Blake Lively at a docuseries premiere, urging the public to stop demonizing the actress following their settled legal battle.

Wayfarer Studios CEO Jamey Heath publicly defended Blake Lively during the premiere of a new documentary detailing the legal controversy surrounding the 2024 romantic drama It Ends With Us. Heath, who was named as a defendant in Lively's lawsuit last year, appeared at the Los Angeles screening of the docuseries titled It Ends with Justice: Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni. During the event, the producer urged the audience to stop demonizing the actress, a stance that surprised many given the contentious nature of their recent legal battle.

Heath Addresses Hecklers at Premiere Event

Heath addressed the crowd directly after scattered boos erupted when he asked if any fans of Lively were present. Video obtained by TMZ shows the Wayfarer Studios executive shutting down the hecklers and asserting that those who support the actress should not be ridiculed. He stated that there may be quiet supporters in the room and emphasized that his legal team had fought injustice without intending to destroy the star's reputation.

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The producer acknowledged that Lively had been suffering during the ordeal and argued that society cannot survive at the expense of demonizing her. Heath explained that while he and his attorney, Bryan Freedman, had vigorously defended Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios against the allegations, this defense should not translate into personal attacks on the actress. He insisted that demonizing her sets a dangerous precedent for anyone else who might speak up about workplace issues in the future.

Legal Claims Dismissed Before Settlement

The defense came nearly two years after Lively filed her initial lawsuit in December 2024 against Heath, her costar and director Justin Baldoni, and associated PR teams. Lively alleged that she was subjected to sexual harassment and retaliation on the set of the film. She accused Heath of exhibiting inappropriate behavior, including walking into her trailer while she was partially undressed and showing her a graphic video of his wife giving birth.

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However, a judge eventually dismissed most of Lively's claims, including the sexual harassment and defamation allegations, before the case could go to trial. The court determined that Lively was an independent contractor rather than an employee, which meant that federal anti-discrimination laws did not apply to her case. Additionally, the judge ruled that her claims under California state law were invalid because the filming of the movie did not take place in California.

Counter-Suits and Final Resolution

In response to Lively's initial complaints, Baldoni filed a separate $400 million defamation lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and the New York Times, which first published her allegations. Baldoni's case was dismissed by a judge in June 2025. The remaining claims from Lively's original suit were settled just two weeks before the scheduled trial date in May of this year, bringing an end to the public legal battle.

Despite denying the allegations against him, Heath expressed a desire for Lively to heal and to maintain a positive image for the children she shares with Reynolds. He concluded his remarks by reiterating that justice cannot come at the expense of continuing to mistreat the actress. The Daily Mail has reached out to representatives for Lively, Heath, Baldoni, and Wayfarer Studios for further comment on these unexpected statements.