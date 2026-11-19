Wayfarer Studios CEO Jamey Heath publicly supports Blake Lively following their legal dispute over It Ends With Us, urging against demonization.

Wayfarer Studios Chief Executive Officer Jamey Heath delivered a striking defense of actress Blake Lively at a screening event, marking a significant shift in tone following the conclusion of a high-profile legal conflict. The producer made these remarks during a question-and-answer session at the Los Angeles premiere of the new four-part docuseries titled 'It Ends with Justice: Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni' on Thursday night. This public gesture occurred nearly two years after Heath was initially named as a defendant in Lively's lawsuit regarding the production of the 2024 romantic drama ' It Ends With Us'.

Heath Addresses Hecklers at Docuseries Premiere

Video footage obtained by TMZ captured Heath directly confronting audience members who began to boo when he asked if any fans of Lively were present in the theater. Heath used the moment to shut down the hostility, stating that he did not blame quiet supporters of the actress and insisted they should not be ridiculed for their stance. He emphasized that the audience should not participate in the demonization of Lively, arguing that such behavior sets a dangerous precedent for future individuals who speak up against misconduct.

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Heath acknowledged that he had previously defended his company and co-defendant Justin Baldoni against Lively's allegations, but he clarified that fighting injustice should not come at the expense of attacking the accuser. He stated that demonizing Lively effectively demonizes the next person who might come forward with similar claims. The producer stressed that the legal battle could be resolved without resorting to personal attacks or public shaming of the 39-year-old star.

Details of the Original Legal Dispute

Lively initially filed her lawsuit in December 2024, alleging sexual harassment on the set of the movie and defamation against Heath, Baldoni, and associated public relations teams. She accused Heath of exhibiting inappropriate behavior, including entering her trailer while she was partially undressed and showing her a graphic video of his wife giving birth. These allegations formed the core of her legal challenge against the production company and its leadership.

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Additionally, Lively alleged that retaliation occurred after she raised complaints about Heath's conduct, claiming that Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios orchestrated a smear campaign to damage her professional reputation. In response to these serious accusations, Baldoni filed a $400 million defamation lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and the New York Times, which was the first publication to report her claims. Baldoni's legal team, led by Heath's attorney Bryan Freedman, vigorously defended against these counter-allegations throughout the proceedings.

Judicial Rulings and Case Dismissals

The legal landscape shifted significantly in June 2025 when a judge dismissed Baldoni's defamation lawsuit against Lively. The judge also dismissed most of Lively's original claims, including sexual harassment and defamation, though some remaining claims were eventually settled. The court determined that Lively's sexual harassment claims could not proceed under federal law because she was classified as an independent contractor rather than an employee.

Furthermore, the judge ruled that Lively's claims under California state law were inapplicable because the filming of the movie did not take place in California. Just two weeks before the scheduled trial date in May of this year, Lively and Baldoni reached a settlement to resolve the outstanding issues. This procedural outcome allowed both parties to avoid a lengthy courtroom battle while maintaining their respective positions on the merits of the case.

Heath Calls for Healing and Public Compassion

During the premiere event, Heath expressed a desire for Lively to heal and turn her focus toward her family, particularly her children with husband Ryan Reynolds. He stated that he wanted her children to see her as a wonderful mother, rather than as a public figure caught in a media firestorm. Heath reiterated that he denied Lively's specific claims of harassment but argued that justice could not be achieved by continuing to spit on her reputation.

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The producer concluded his remarks by asserting that society cannot survive this cultural moment at the expense of demonizing Lively. He suggested that the public should recognize that individuals can fight for their rights and dignity without destroying the humanity of others involved. The Daily Mail reached out to representatives for Lively, Heath, Baldoni, and Wayfarer Studios for additional comment on these unexpected public statements.