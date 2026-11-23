Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams scored on a 57-yard touchdown and celebrated with a front flip, drawing concern after teammate Aidan Hutchinson tore his ACL while celebrating a sack.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams scored on a 57-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff in the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and celebrated with a front flip into the end zone, drawing anxious reactions from fans and the broadcast.

The game took place at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. Williams finished with four catches for 93 yards. The acrobatic celebration landed awkwardly, and it came just one week after Lions defensive captain Aidan Hutchinson tore his ACL while celebrating a sack. Hutchinson was injured during Detroit's 35-10 victory over the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany, on Nov. 15.

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Williams Claims No Regret After Awkward Landing

He jumped into the air, pumped his fist and landed awkwardly on his right leg, tearing his ACL and ending his season. The injury deprived Detroit, a Super Bowl contender, of one of its most important defensive players for the rest of 2026 and into 2027. Williams said after the game that he had no regret and would try another front flip later this season. He said he hoped to land it cleanly.

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Asked about the celebration, Williams said, Yeah, I tried to land it. I didn't really know what to do, so I just did a front flip. He added, I'm going to try to land one later in the year for y'all, for sure. Washington Commanders defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. spoke out about riskier touchdown celebrations.

He said players should decide for themselves whether to use them after Hutchinson's injury. Hutchinson's injury became a cautionary tale about celebration risks. His sack celebration, in which he jumped and threw his fist up in an ode to Germany's soccer culture, ended his season. Williams' front flip, which did not have a clean landing in the end zone, drew criticism from football fans.

Hutchinson Injury Sparks Debate On Celebration Risks

In usual times the celebration may have looked harmless, but given Hutchinson's recent injury, it was not the best decision. Cam Skattebo, who promised he would not do his signature backflip celebration anymore after seeing Hutchinson's injury, could not help himself when picking up the game-winning first down against the Jacksonville Jaguars hours after Williams' own flip. Emotions can take over in a game, and elite athletes like to show off their skills when warranted.

However, when players decide to jump, flip or use any celebration with the potential for a freak injury, fans and media alike will be quick to judge. Hutchinson said after his injury, I've jumped hundreds of times on a football field and never in a million years did I think this would happen to me. The Lions cruised to a 31-21 win over the Buccaneers. Williams recorded four catches for 93 yards and the now-infamous touchdown celebration.

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Williams' flip and Hutchinson's injury have sparked a broader conversation about player safety and celebration choices during games.