James Woods' Unheralded Acting Talent

Woods has consistently delivered great work while never quite gaining the icon status that's afforded to some of his peers. Taking a look back at some of Woods' most underrated movies, it's clear he deserves more credit, as he's produced a body of work characterized by strong performances and compelling stories.

James Woods is truly one of the most accomplished actors of his generation, but he doesn’t always get the credit he deserves, with so many fantastic, underrated releases across his vast filmography.

While iconic roles in classics like Martin Scorsese's Casino or as the voice of Hades in Disney’s Hercules stand out, he has a wealth of hidden gems just waiting to be discovered. Woods has popped up in everything from The Simpsons to The Virgin Suicides, but some of his best work is much more obscure, as he’s never been afraid to take a chance on odd, unusual, and underrated projects.

With an energetic, fast-talking style, he’s able to excel in practically every genre, from Hollywood buddy comedies to dark neo-noirs exploring the gritty underbelly of polite society. It’s hard to shake the feeling that Woods has never really gotten his due from the mainstream, as he consistently delivers great work while never quite gaining the icon status that’s afforded to some of his peers.

Taking a look back at some of Woods’ most underrated movies, it’s clear he deserves more credit, as he’s produced a body of work characterized by strong performances and compelling stories. Another Day In Paradise Box office: $1,036,818 Another Day in Paradise is an outrageous road movie from provocative director Larry Clark that saw James Woods let loose as the streetwise thief and part-time drug dealer, Mel.

As one half of a middle-aged couple committing dangerous crimes with a teenage addict and his older girlfriend, this was like Bonnie and Clyde turned up to eleven. With great performances all around, Melanie Griffith played Woods’ partner, Sid, whose childless romance fed into their surrogate-style dynamic with the young Bobbie, a teen methamphetamine addict played by future Mad Men star Vincent Kartheiser.

All this carnage was made more effective through a standout soundtrack, including icons of the ’60s and ’70s like Otis Redding and Bob Dylan. Another Day in Paradise never quite achieved the cult classic status of Clark’s directorial debut, Kids, but it maintained his transgressive and confrontational style.

While it may not have hit big at the box office, Woods was on top form, as his energetic and fast-talking persona fit in perfectly with the paranoid meanderings of an older addict at the end of his tether. Cop Box office: $1,984,315 Following the popularity of Dirty Harry during the 1970s, it seemed like every slightly older movie star was trying their hand at their own gritty, burnt-out police story about a maverick who plays by his own rules.

While this led to some pretty poor knockoffs, Cop pushed things into even darker territory, with James Woods embodying this archetype perfectly. Coming from Stanley Kubrick producer James B. Harris, Cop truly was one of the most underrated neo-noirs of the 1980s and deserves to be remembered alongside favorites like Sylvester Stallone in Nighthawks or James Caan in Thief.

Cop is a grim and brutally violent story about Sergeant Lloyd Hopkins on the trail of a violent serial killer targeting women. It’s difficult to understand why Cop isn’t as well-known as other movies of its kind, as Woods carries this movie with one of his darkest and most compelling performances.

While it didn’t hit big at the box office, this is a hidden cult classic just waiting to be rediscovered, as its mix of scathing social critique and pure cinematic style makes it stand out. Videodrome Box office: $2,130,285 It’s true that the intense body horror of director David Cronenberg gets its fair due from audiences today, but back in the 1980s, his work was woefully underrated by the mainstream.

This was certainly reflected in the box-office reception of Videodrome, the techno-surrealist horror that only recouped $2.1 million from its near-$6 million budget. As the first Cronenberg movie to gain backing from a major Hollywood studio, it brought in the Hollywood star James Woods, who played TV president Max Renn, a man specializing in sensationalist programming.

When Max is shown a supposedly Malaysian broadcast of victims being violently tortured and murdered, he decides this is the future of television and begins putting these awful images on the air. As a disturbing and chaotic look at themes of technology, entertainment, and politics, Videodrome’s reputation has only grown in stature over the past 40-plus years, but at the time, it was considered a box-office failure for Woods.

However, it’s strange roles and unique acting choices like this that make him such an interesting actor whose odd filmography deserves more attention. Once Upon A Time In America Box office: $5,476,126 When Once Upon a Time in America was released in 1984, it was a critical and commercial flop and considered a grand failure by director Sergio Leone.

Despite being behind classics like The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, and featuring an all-star cast including James Woods, Robert De Niro, and Joe Pesci, there was a feeling that this epic was overambitious, overlong, incomprehensible, and poorly paced. However, there was a reason that Once Upon a Time in America was so underrated when it came out, and that’s because Leone’s original four-and-a-half-hour cut of the film had been butchered by the studio down to two hours and 20 minutes, with scenes rearranged without Leone’s involvement.

This turned a grand intergenerational exploration of broken friendships and the rise of American mobsters into a total mess. Once Upon a Time in America failed at the box office upon its release, but its legacy has since been restored, and it now stands out as a true classic of the gangster genre.

Woods held his own alongside some of the greatest actors who ever lived and proved that, although he often doesn’t get enough credit, he’s every bit as compelling as a De Niro or a Pesci. The Hard Way Box office: $65,595,485 While The Hard Way was a hit at the box office in the 1990s, this buddy-cop story seems to have been overshadowed by other, better-known films like Rush Hour and Bad Boys.

That’s not surprising, as The Hard Way had a much darker edge due to James Woods’ gruff and uncompromising persona, which stood in sharp contrast to Michael J. Fox’s lighter, more airy style. Woods played cynical NYPD Lieutenant John Moss, who’s on the hunt for the serial killer known as Party Crasher, while Fox portrayed entitled Hollywood star Nick Lang, who masquerades as his partner to prepare for an upcoming movie role.

This reluctant dynamic was already hilarious, but Woods’ fervent dislike of his new accomplice makes things even more compelling. The Hard Way was the rare kind of action comedy that got the balance of genres just right and had the extra bonus of Stephen Lang playing a villain so absurdly cartoonish in his mannerisms that it was impossible not to laugh.

James Woods worked well in this dynamic, and he and Fox gave their all in a buddy-cop story that really deserves far more attention from modern viewers. Source: All financial figures sourced from Box Office Mojo James Woods Birthdate April 18, 1947 Birthplace Vernal, Utah, USA Notable Projects White House Down, The Virgin Suicides Expand Collapse





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