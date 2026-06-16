James Wilson Criticizes Both Parties for Hypocrisy Over Platner's Nazi Tattoo Controversy

Actor James Wilson condemns political double standards regarding Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner's Nazi tattoo, highlighting selective outrage from both the left and right.

Actor James Wilson , known for his role in the television series The Office , criticized both political sides for what he described as hypocrisy in reacting to the controversy surrounding Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner 's Nazi-associated tattoo.

Speaking on Fox News, Wilson pointed out that the political right is vocal in condemning Platner's tattoo, which resembles a Totenkopf, an SS symbol from the Nazi era. However, he argued that the right fails to apply the same scrutiny to its own members when similar incidents occur. Conversely, Wilson noted that the political left is willing to overlook Platner's tattoo, while they would harshly criticize a Republican candidate with a comparable mark.

He emphasized that the core issue is the double standard and the need for consistent ethical standards across the political spectrum. Platner, a former Marine, has attempted to explain the tattoo by claiming he and fellow Marines were heavily intoxicated in 2006 when they decided to get the tattoo impulsively. Despite the controversy, Platner has received endorsements from prominent Democrats, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, Representative Ro Khanna, and Senator Bernie Sanders, who praised Platner's courage to challenge billionaires.

These supporters have largely remained silent as negative headlines continue to mount, raising questions about the consistency of moral standards in political backing





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Graham Platner Nazi Tattoo Totenkopf James Wilson The Office Hypocrisy Democratic Party Elizabeth Warren Ro Khanna Bernie Sanders Maine Senate Race Political Scandal

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