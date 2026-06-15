James Webb Telescope Data Suggests Black Holes Preceded Galaxies in the Early Universe

New findings from the James Webb Space Telescope indicate that supermassive black holes may have formed before their host galaxies, challenging long-standing models of cosmic evolution and offering a potential answer to the cosmological chicken-and-egg problem.

The relationship between galaxies and the supermassive black holes at their centers is a fundamental puzzle in cosmology, often framed as a chicken-and-egg question: which came first?

Recent observations from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) are providing startling new clues that may tilt the answer toward black holes. The classic view holds that galaxies and their central black holes grow together in a symbiotic relationship, with the black hole feeding on galactic material while simultaneously influencing the galaxy's evolution.

However, the existence of supermassive black holes less than 500 million years after the Big Bang challenges conventional growth models. According to our understanding of physics, there is no obvious way for black holes to reach such enormous masses so quickly.

Scientists have proposed four primary formation mechanisms: mergers of smaller stellar-mass black holes, the collapse of massive primordial stars or stellar clusters (massive seeds), direct collapse of massive gas clouds, and the theoretical primordial black holes formed in the early universe. The first two options appear to require more time than the early universe allowed.

Direct collapse remains a viable theory, while primordial black holes, though controversial and lacking direct evidence, would offer a solution if they existed in sufficient size and number. JWST has now peered deep into the cosmos, observing galaxies from the first few hundred million years after the Big Bang. Among the most intriguing discoveries are the "little red dots"-compact, red, distant galaxies found in large numbers.

Analysis suggests these galaxies host supermassive black holes that are unusually large relative to their host galaxies, with masses ranging from 20% to 70% of the galaxy's total mass, far exceeding the typical ratio of under 50%. This finding implies that in the early universe, black holes may have grown much faster than their galaxies, potentially even preceding them.

The case is further strengthened by observations of a gravitationally lensed galaxy, J0313-1806, which contains a billion-solar-mass black hole only 700 million years after the Big Bang. These data points collectively challenge traditional galaxy formation models and suggest that supermassive black holes might indeed be the starting point, effectively answering the cosmological chicken-and-egg dilemma in favor of the black hole.

However, alternative explanations, such as exotic black hole growth rates or recalibrations of galaxy mass estimates, are still under investigation. The ongoing work with JWST continues to refine our understanding of the earliest structures in the universe





newscientist / 🏆 541. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Supermassive Black Holes Galaxy Formation James Webb Space Telescope Cosmology Primordial Black Holes

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why Broncos’ Davis Webb is the most interesting man in Denver’s offseasonThe same day Davis Webb talked for the first time about his new gig with the Broncos, his next one floated around the conversation.

Read more »

Logan Webb Pitches Giants to 5-1 Win Over CubsSan Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb pitches against the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park in San Francisco, leading the Giants to a 5-1 win.

Read more »

Matt Chapman, Logan Webb power Giants to victory in series finale against CubsSAN FRANCISCO — Two bloops, a bunt and a blast from Matt Chapman produced more runs in the fifth inning Sunday afternoon than the Giants had scored in their previous two games. That was all the Gia…

Read more »

Webb sharp again, Giants beat Cubs 5-1 to avoid series sweepLogan Webb and Caleb Kilian combined on a seven-hitter and the San Francisco Giants beat the Chicago Cubs 5-1 to avoid a series sweep.

Read more »