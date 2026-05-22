James Watt launches new beer brand after BrewDog collapse

Despite BrewDog experiencing 38 bar closures and 484 job losses due to its going into administration in March this year, co-founder James Watt has started a new beer brand, called Second Best.

Millionaire BrewDog co-founder James Watt has launched a new beer brand after the collapse of his craft brewery chain. Despite BrewDog going into administration in March this year, leading to 38 bar closures and 484 job losses, its co-founder is now starting a new beer brand - choicely named Second Best .

The 44-year-old Scottish businessman said he was hoping to give the former investors of BrewDog nearly 20 per cent of his new companys shares to 'make good' on what he felt was an 'obligation.

' The new venture will start with the production of three beers - two pale ales and a lager. Though Watt said there was no fixed timeline for the launch, production is expected in breweries in Germany and other locations in Europe





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Brewdog James Watt Second Best New Beer Venture Scotland Canned Beer

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