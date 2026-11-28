Blumhouse executive James Wan reveals production timelines for the Blair Witch reboot at The Business of Fear event, citing fan passion and legacy.

Blumhouse has confirmed that its highly anticipated reboot of The Blair Witch Project is scheduled to begin filming next year. This announcement was made by executive James Wan during the studio's recent industry gathering, providing the first concrete production timeline for the franchise in recent memory. The confirmation signals a renewed commitment to reviving classic horror icons under the Blumhouse Atomic banner.

Production Timeline For Reboot

James Wan delivered the update regarding the shooting schedule at The Business of Fear event, which was attended by ScreenRant reporter Tatiana Hullender. When a moderator noted that both the Blair Witch and Paranormal Activity franchises had been relatively quiet recently, Wan provided a direct answer. He stated that the production team is hoping to start shooting next year.

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Wan emphasized that the plan is to shoot these projects in the same spirit as their predecessors. He identified Blair Witch, Paranormal Activity, and Saw as very important legacy sequels that the studio needs to produce. This statement clarifies the immediate future of these major horror properties under the Blumhouse umbrella.

James Wan Creative Vision

Wan explained that his motivation for returning to these franchises is rooted in his personal passion as a fan. He described the answer to bringing them back as simple, stating that he wants to make movies that he enjoys seeing onscreen. For Wan, the goal is to recapture the original spirit of these beloved horror films.

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He cited his experience with Paranormal Activity as a guiding example. Wan was a huge fan of Oren Peli's original film and wanted the sequel to return to the first house to match the initial vision. He applies the same philosophy to The Blair Witch Project, asserting that the reboot will focus on honoring the original work.

Wan also mentioned that the same approach applies to Saw, with production hoped to begin next year as well. He reiterated that these are important legacy sequels to make for the studio. His involvement ensures that the creative direction remains faithful to the roots of these iconic series.

Historical Context And Financial Impact

The Blair Witch Project remains one of the most influential horror movies of all time. Co-directed by Eduardo Sánchez and Daniel Myrick, the film was released a year before Blumhouse was founded. It chronicled the story of three film students who disappeared in the woods while attempting to film a documentary about the Blair Witch legend.

The film was made on an estimated budget of $60,000, which is essentially no budget. Despite this tiny investment, it became a massive global success, earning over $248 million worldwide. This return on investment makes it one of the most profitable films in cinema history.

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Blumhouse has replicated this low-budget, high-reward strategy recently with their 2026 hit Obsession. That film was produced for $750,000, which is lower than the typical low-budget for horror. It went on to gross $524 million at the box office, becoming the most profitable film of the year.

Future Strategy And Implications

The announcement suggests that Blumhouse is positioning itself for another period of major success. Starting production next year is a critical step for moving these franchises forward in the current horror landscape. Although it does not guarantee a release within the next twelve months, it marks significant progress.

The studio has a history of successful reboots, including a 2016 revival of Blair Witch. Wan's commitment to the original spirit of the film suggests a deliberate attempt to avoid the pitfalls that have affected other legacy sequels. Fans and investors are now looking toward next year to see these projects enter active development.