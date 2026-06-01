James Van Der Beek's Ex-Wife Heather McComb Weds Scott Michael Campbell in Montana

Heather McComb, the ex-wife of James Van Der Beek, has wed Scott Michael Campbell in Missoula, Montana, three months after the death of the Dawson's Creek actor. McComb shared a slideshow of images from her special day on Instagram.

James Van Der Beek ’s ex-wife Heather McComb wed Scott Michael Campbell in Missoula , Montana on Saturday, three months after the death of the Dawson's Creek actor.

McComb, 49, took to Instagram to tell more than 15,400 followers about her Midwestern wedding ceremony, including a slideshow of images from her special day.

'Yesterday @scottmichaelcampbell and I under the covenant of God got officially married by my beautiful sister by the people we love most in the world in our most favorite city Missoula Montana,' she wrote. McComb, who was wed to the actor from 2003 to 2010, continued, 'Our hearts are full and humbled by all of the love that we were surrounded by. God is so good.

'Thank you to all of our family and friends who traveled from all over the country to be with us. Thank you Jesus the way maker miracle worker!

' Van Der Beek, who shot to fame playing Dawson Leery on the show Dawson's Creek, died February 11 after battling stage 3 colorectal cancer. James Van Der Beek’s ex-wife Heather McComb wed Scott Michael Campbell in Missoula, Montana on Saturday, three months after the death of the Dawson's Creek actor The former couple, seen in 2005, had been wed from 2003 to 2010 The New Jersey-born actress, who's been seen in American Gigolo, Ray Donovan and The Event, thanked all of the people involved in making her wedding a romantic and memorable event.

'You all made it so special and a truly magical weekend that we will never forget,' McComb said. 'We are sitting here counting our many blessings. Thank you to everyone who made this so special for us!

' Van Der Beek, also known for his roles in Varsity Blues, One Tree Hill and CSI: Cyber, who was father to six children with wife Kimberly, 44, who he wed in 2010, the same year he split with McComb. Following Van Der Beek's death more than three months back, McComb took to Instagram saying she was 'heartbroken over the loss of beloved James' and 'especially heartbroken' for 'his amazing family.

' McComb reflected on her time with the actor and the 'journey we shared over the years,' adding she was grateful 'for the special connection, friendship and love' she shared with the late star. She called the late star 'a beautiful soul filled with so much light, love, talent, humor, depth, sensitivity, knowledge and a deep love of God that shined through him.

'He shined so bright yet was so humble and human. Always searching, always growing, always going deeper, always chasing things outside his comfort zone.

' McComb praised Van Der Beek as a family man, saying she knew that he 'loved being a father so much' and 'loved Kimberly with his everything,' calling them 'true soulmates. ' The former couple was seen at The Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, California in 2002 Van Der Beek, who shot to fame playing Dawson Leery on the show Dawson's Creek, died February 11 after battling stage 3 colorectal cancer.

How she showed up for him with such grace is so beautiful and something I will forever admire. James was a blessing to all that knew him and because of his boldness to share his journey with the world so bravely is now a blessing to all





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