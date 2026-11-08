James Talarico, who led Democratic upset in Texas’ U.S. Senate race, kicks off ‘SNL’

The Senator-elect, who defeated Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the election, introduced himself as the “guy who’s been texting you every day” for campaign contributions.

James Talarico, center, made a surprise appearance to help kick off "Saturday Night Live" days after he won Texas' U.S. Senate race, flipping the seat from Republican to Democratic for the first time in decades.in the Republican stronghold of Texas with his U.S. Senate race victory Tuesday, made a surprise appearance to help kick off the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live.

”as Democrats secured majorities in the House and Senate and celebrated Gina Hinojosa’s similar upset win against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. SNL’s cold open featured New York’s Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and Sen.

Also read Texas Senator James Talarico Flips Senate Seat, Crashes SNL Post-Election Cold Open

Chuck Schumer celebrating Tuesday’s wins, which helped to set up Jeffries as the likely House speaker in January. Sherman’s Schumer introduced the pair as “establishment Democrats” and asked, “Do we even know how to lose? ”“We flipped the House, we flipped the Senate, and how did we do it? ” he said.

He called the Democrats’ victory wave a “blue Toonami,” referring to Cartoon Network’s late-night block of anime shows, and he indicated he wouldn’t challenge the midterm election’s results.

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“I accepted the results, which is almost scarier in a way,” he said. “It’s like, ‘What the hell is he planning? ’ I’ll tell you what I’m planning:Trump said he hopes voters enjoy the results of the election, including the victory in Texas by the man he calls “Talafreako. ” The real Talarico then moved into the spotlight in front of Trump to loud applause from the show’s New York City studio audience.

“Hi, America,” he said. “I’m James Talarico, the guy who’s been texting you every day asking for $5. ”Talarico, who campaigned on battling wealth disparity and political corruption, suggested working with the Republican president to “make life better for everyday Americans. ” “It’s clear people want something new,” the senator-elect said.

“They want something different. I’m talking of course, about SNL’s cold opens. ” He suggested voters were tired of the comedy show’s political cold-open sketches, asking, “How many of these Trump freezers are they going to do? ”Both then joined voices in uttering the show’s trademark introduction, “Live from New York ... ”