James Talarico, the new senator-elect of Texas, has a message for Trump in ‘SNL’ cold open

The senator-elect of Texas made a surprise appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ sending a message directly to President Trump about working together for Americans.

in the midterm elections, it’s no surprise that the cold open on “Saturday Night Live” was political in nature. The cold open began with a conversation between Rep.

Hakeem Jeffries and Sen. Chuck Schumer , the minority leaders of the House and Senate , respectively, as they celebrated their party’s victory, including flipping Texas blue — for which they took credit. Jeffries pledged that their first order of business would be to march up to President Trump and tell him, “Hey, knock it off, Buster. ”But Trump , not one to be left out, interrupted to take the credit for the Democratic victories instead — thanks to the “horrible economy and terrible war.

Also read SNL: U.S. Senator-Elect James Talarico Crashes Trump's Cold Open Party

” “So in the words of Moana’s big fat friend, ‘You’re Welcome,’” he said. After an appearance from J.D. Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth , plus Trump’s complaints about having to work with millennials and the return of their optimism, he began listing some of the newly elected senators who would be arriving in Washington: “Jon Ossoff, or as I call him Thinky Herman. Abdul El-Sayed, or as I call him, Mamdani for men.

And of course, down in Texas, Talafreako. ” Talarico then stepped into frame to a roar of applause and cheers from the audience, leading to this exchange:Talarico: “But I think Mr. President, if we can work together, we can make life better for everyday Americans. It’s clear people want something new. They want something different.

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I’m talking of course about ‘SNL’s’ cold opens. How many of these Trump freezes are they going to do? ”Talarico: “Well in that case, there is only one thing to say: Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night Live. ”Maira Garcia is the television editor for the Los Angeles Times.

Previously, she was an editor on the culture desk at the New York Times. A native of Texas, she graduated from Texas State University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mass communication.