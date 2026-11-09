James Talarico places ‘I voted’ sticker on Lorenzo Salgado’s memorial in Houston in first public appearance since win

James Talarico places 'I voted' sticker on Lorenzo memorial

Texas Gov. -elect James Talarico made his first public appearance since winning the election by visiting a memorial for Lorenzo Salgado in Houston and placing his “I voted” sticker at the site.

In a post shared by Team Talarico HQ on Instagram, the campaign said Talarico added the sticker to Salgado’s memorial on the four-month anniversary of his death.

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“Lorenzo was murdered by ICE 4 months ago today,” the post read. Salgado Araujo, 52, was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent on July 7, 2026, during an enforcement operation in Houston’s Magnolia Park neighborhood. The shooting happened near the intersection of Canal Street and Wayside Drive.

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READ: ICE agent shoots, kills Lorenzo Salgado Araujo during attempted arrest in east Houston The memorial, which includes a mural honoring Salgado Araujo, has become a gathering place for community members calling for accountability in his death. In the days surrounding the November election, Houston voters also began leaving their “I voted” stickers at the memorial. Hundreds of stickers were placed there as a tribute to Salgado Araujo.

Houston mural unveiled for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, killed by ICE agent The Harris County District Attorney’s Office opened an independent investigation into the shooting. District Attorney Sean Teare previously raised concerns about a lack of transparency from federal authorities during the investigation.