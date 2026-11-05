James Talarico Defeats Ken Paxton in Historic Texas Senate Race

Democrat James Talarico defeats Republican Ken Paxton 55.1 to 43 percent, marking a pivotal shift in Texas politics driven by suburban and demographic changes.

Democrat James Talarico secured a decisive victory over Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Texas U.S. Senate race, capturing 55.1 percent of the vote compared to Paxton's 43 percent. This win marks a significant milestone as Talarico becomes the first Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate from Texas since 1988. The result also delivers the Democratic Party its first statewide victory in Texas since 1994, signaling a potential realignment in one of the nation's most politically dominant Republican states.

Talarico Coalition Breaks Suburban Strongholds

The winning strategy relied on a coalition that Texas Democrats have attempted to build for decades, combining dominance in major metropolitan areas with breakthroughs in traditionally Republican suburbs. Talarico carried Collin County, home to more than 1.1 million residents, by 12.1 percentage points. He also won neighboring Denton County, which has a population of roughly 1 million, by 8.4 points. These suburban victories were crucial in offsetting Republican strength in other parts of the state.

Also read James Talarico Wins Texas Senate Seat, Defeating Ken Paxton in Record-Setting Race

Democratic gains extended well beyond North Texas into other key growth regions. Talarico won Fort Bend County outside Houston by a massive 28.6-point margin. He captured Brazoria County, a long-Republican stronghold south of Houston, by 5.4 points. Additionally, he carried Williamson County north of Austin by 20.3 points and narrowly flipped Kaufman County, an outer-ring Dallas suburb that President Donald Trump had carried in the 2024 presidential election.

Urban Centers Provide Massive Vote Margins

While suburban shifts were vital, Talarico ran up overwhelming margins in the state's largest metropolitan counties to secure his majority. Harris, Dallas, Bexar, and Travis counties alone cast more than 3.3 million votes in this race. Talarico won each of these four counties by at least 33 percentage points, creating a substantial Democratic vote bank that Paxton struggled to overcome elsewhere.

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In Travis County, home to Austin, Talarico won 78.5 percent of the vote, defeating Paxton by 58.5 percentage points. He also carried Dallas County by 45.6 points and El Paso County by 47.9 points. The state's two largest population centers delivered some of his most important margins. Talarico won Harris County, home to Houston and more than 1.38 million votes in this specific race, by exactly 33 percentage points.

Census Data Reveals Demographic Shifts

Talarico's victory occurred against the backdrop of rapid population growth and demographic change documented by the U.S. Census Bureau. Texas had an estimated 31.7 million residents in 2025, representing an increase of 8.8 percent since 2020. This growth totals more than 6.5 million people since the 2010 census. Hispanic or Latino residents now account for 40.9 percent of the state's population, compared with 37.3 percent who are non-Hispanic white.

The electorate reflects these broader demographic trends. Census data shows that Hispanic Texans made up 31.6 percent of the state's citizen voting-age population in 2024. This figure represents an increase of 1.7 percentage points over five years. Conversely, the non-Hispanic white share fell 3.3 points to 48.3 percent over the same period. More than one-third of Texans age 5 or older speak a language other than English at home.

Republican Analysis Blames Rural Alienation

Republican Senator Ted Cruz provided a post-election analysis attributing the loss to specific demographic failures within the GOP base. Cruz stated in a podcast that the party lost blue-collar voters, evangelical Christians who did not show up with the same numbers and fervor as prior elections, farmers, and ranchers. He noted that young people shifted hard blue this cycle and highlighted losses among Hispanic voters.

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Cruz explicitly concluded that the Republican Party tragically alienated rural America during this election cycle. These comments follow the 2024 presidential election where President Donald Trump carried Texas by 13.7 percentage points. Talarico's two-year-later victory suggests that the state's rapidly changing electorate remains politically fluid despite previous Republican gains. Newsweek reached out to both campaigns for comment regarding these strategic assessments.