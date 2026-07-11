James Talarico Crashes SNL Post-Election Cold Open, Jokes About Texting for $5

Newly elected Texas Democrat James Talarico surprised viewers by appearing in SNL's post-midterm cold open, interrupting James Austin Johnson's Trump impression and joking about his fundraising texts.

Newly elected Texas Democrat James Talarico made a surprise appearance in the cold open of Saturday Night Live's highly anticipated post-election episode, interrupting James Austin Johnson's President Trump character.

James Talarico SNL Surprise Appearance

The episode aired on November 8, 2026, according to the New York Post. During the sketch, Johnson's Trump was using the insult Talafreako when Talarico stepped in. He introduced himself by saying, I'm James Talarico, the guy who's been texting you every day asking for $5. The newly-elected Senator quipped to cheers from the studio audience, while Trump responded, In this economy, who can blame you?

Also read Senator-elect James Talarico Calls for Filibuster Abolition

Talarico then addressed the president character, saying, But I think, Mr. President, if we can work together, we can make life better for everyday Americans. It's clear people want something new. They want something different. He then added, I'm talking, of course, about SNL's cold opens.

How many of these Trump freezers are they going to do? The question seemed to take a swipe at Johnson's more than 50 appearances as Trump on the show. Johnson, as Trump, simply replied, Infinity, before the pair yelled in unison, Live from New York, it's Saturday Night Live.

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The cold open began with Sarah Sherman as Chuck Schumer and Kenan Thompson as Hakeem Jeffries celebrating this week's blue tsunami while refusing to admit that with young Democrats energized, perhaps it's time for them to step aside and pass the torch to the next generation. Then Donald Trump, played by James Austin Johnson, froze the frame and gave his take on the election. The Democrats never would have won without this horrible economy and terrible war, he said.

So, in the words of Moana's big fat friend, You're welcome. Trump then noted that They're saying the era of Trump is over, leading J.D. Vance to pop in and say, and the era of Vance has just begun! Responded Trump: No, no way.

Trump J.D. Vance Election Comments

Who the hell was that? Trump then pointed out that the other day we lost, and I didn't even say it was rigged. I accepted the results, which is almost scarier in a way. It's like, what the hell is he planning?

I'll tell you what I'm planning: ballroom. That's it. That's all I care about. Look at that beam, big beam over there.

Look at that, and marble. The likes of which you've never seen. Oh my God! I hate my life.

The next two years are going to be awful. I don't want to work with these people. It's not that they're Democrats; it's that they're millennials. Trump then went on a long discourse about the millennial fave TV show New Girl: You know that was a show where Jess was the new girl, but really it was about ensemble, right?

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Schmidt, Winston. You know I said you got to figure out Winston. They didn't have Winston figured out the first time. When they gave him the cat, that's when they unlocked a lot of stories for Winston.

Then came Pete Hegseth, played by Colin Jost: You think some election is going to stop me? Do I look like a person who gets less crazy when backed into a corner? I live a YOLO lifestyle. You only lose often, so I'm gonna keep losing for you, sir, unless Congress impeaches me.

But you won't let that happen, right? Now, if you'll excuse me, I have to go weigh the female soldiers. Peace out, war in. The episode was hosted by Druski, whose real name is Drew Desbordes, with musical guest The Strokes.

This season's guest hosts have so far included New York Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson on Sept. 26, Verity actress Dakota Johnson on Oct. 3, comedian Shane Gillis on Oct. 10, and Obsession star Inde Navarrette on Oct. 31. Music guests have included Katseye, Turnstile, Rosalía, and Gracie Abrams.

Next SNL Host John Mulaney Schedule

Next up, comedian John Mulaney is set to host the Nov. 14 episode, with Phoebe Bridgers as musical guest. In separate news from the Taiwan Creative Content Fest, spotlight screenings have been added to court international buyers. The African Kung-Fu Nazis franchise has landed at Hong Kong's Cappu Films for international sales.

Alien Cat Sent to Conquer Earth Goes Soft for Catnip and Canned Tuna in the animated series Operation Maomao. 3 Body Problem director Derek Tsang has boarded the DEA true-crime series Group 41 from Zhang Yimou's Shadow producer Jonah Greenberg. Former NCT member Lucas Wong makes his acting debut in the Taiwanese folk-music drama A Time with Jerry Yan and Ning Chang at the festival.

In other headlines, Stephen Colbert rushed out of a Harvard event and was accosted by union protesters. $26M was stolen from a New Jersey town, and the mayor waited until after the election to disclose the theft. The future of Heated Rivalry has been revealed ahead of the wildly popular gay hockey romance's hotly anticipated second season. Stream It Or Skip It: Anaesthesia on Netflix, about a neurosurgeon who tries to revive his career in a small-town hospital.