James Talarico Crashed SNL’s Cold Open

You may know Talarico as “the guy who’s been texting you every day asking for $5.”

a hotly contested Senate seat in Texas, defeating his Republican opponent Ken Paxton and becoming the first Democratic senator elected in in the state since 1988.

A few days later, he made hiscold open, James Austin Johnson’s President Trump rattled off some of the biggest winners from Election Night, including Jon Osoff and Abdul El-Sayed, whom he referred to as “Pinky Herman” and “Mamdani for men,” respectively. When he got to “Tala-freak-o,” Talarico himself appeared to thunderous applause.

Also read Texas Senator James Talarico Flips Senate Seat, Crashes SNL Post-Election Cold Open

“I’m James Talarico, the guy who’s been texting you every day to ask you for five dollars,” he said. “I think, Mr. President, if we can work together, we can make life better for everyday Americans. It’s clear people want something new. They want something different.

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”, Emma Stone and the Strokes also appeared on Saturday night’s episode. Stone was there to support host Druski, the first “social media star” to host the show and her co-star in the forthcoming filmpromo run. ) The Strokes joined as the musical guest, performing 24 years after their debut on the show in 2002. *Sorry, there was a problem signing you up.