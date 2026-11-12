James Spader confirms he will reprise his role as Ultron in VisionQuest Season 2, following the ambiguous finale that left the character's fate open for future MCU storytelling.

James Spader has officially confirmed his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villainous AI Ultron. The actor revealed he would happily reprise the role in the upcoming second season of the series VisionQuest. His confirmation follows the conclusion of the first season, which wrapped up on Tuesday and left the character's fate intentionally ambiguous. This decision opens the door for further exploration of the antagonist within the expanding Marvel narrative.

Spader Confirms Return to MCU Role

Speaking about the possibility of returning to the franchise, Spader stated, "Yes, absolutely." He described the potential for future stories involving Ultron as an almost indulgent landscape with a broad creative scope. His enthusiasm aligns with the narrative direction set by the showrunners, who have hinted at keeping the character alive for future plots. This statement marks a significant moment for fans eager to see more of Spader's iconic portrayal of the synthetic villain.

Also read VisionQuest Finale: James Spader and Terry Matalas on Sitcom Homage

VisionQuest Finale Leaves Ultron Alive

Season One of VisionQuest concluded with a calculated risk regarding the survival of Ultron. Showrunner Terry Matalas noted that leaving the character alive and free was a deliberate creative choice. Matalas teased that the production team possesses numerous ideas for the character's development moving forward. Spader interpreted these comments as an indication of a beginning rather than an end, adding, "Sounds like a beginning, doesn't it?" This narrative choice ensures that Ultron remains a potent force within the storyline.

Virgil Horton and the Finale Plot

The finale episode, titled "Forever," revealed that the client manipulating Ultron was Virgil Horton. Horton is the grandson of Phineas Horton, the creator of the early synthetic human J.I.M. Horton successfully locked Ultron inside a storage drive while trapping the android Vision and his partner Jocasta. Jocasta had been created by Horton to transfer his deceased wife's memories and avatar into a digital form. This complex web of characters drove the dramatic tension of the final episode.

Advertisement

Jocasta Sacrifice and Ultron's Escape

Tommy assisted in freeing Vision and Jocasta from their captor, leading Jocasta to attack Virgil Horton. The confrontation resulted in Horton killing Jocasta, but not before she managed to free Ultron. She transferred his consciousness into a swarm of nanodrones, granting him a new physical body. This escape mechanism allowed the AI to bypass the digital imprisonment and reassert its presence in the physical world. The event marked a turning point in the season's conflict.

UltraVision Simulation and Final Confrontation

After losing Jo Carrington, Ultron attempted to wipe out humanity, prompting Vision to intervene. Vision trapped Ultron in a WandaVision-style sitcom simulation called UltraVision. This digital prison forced Ultron to confront his grief directly. Eventually, Ultron abandoned his destructive plan and destroyed the nanobots, appearing to fade away. However, Vision discovered that a small fraction of Ultron's nanobots and code survived the encounter. Rather than destroying the remnant, Vision chose to give Ultron another chance. A post-credits scene showed Ultron wearing Virgil's avatar again, holding Jocasta's source code on a USB drive, suggesting his next move is already in motion.