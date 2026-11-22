The Sixers sit at 14-3 and lead the Eastern Conference after beating the Bucks.

A near triple double from Joel Embiid led the way for the Sixers are now 12-0 in clutch situationsA few miles in, the Sixers lead the Eastern Conference pack.a 132-129 decision Saturday over the cellar-dwelling Bucks “We want to build habits,” James said.

“We want to try to take steps forward every game that we get the opportunity. I know sometimes it doesn’t happen that way, but we want to do it.

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“We want to strive to be as great as we can offensively, defensively and on special teams. A win is a win, but there’s ways to win and ways to try to continue to build habits over the course of a marathon. ”, defined as games with a point differential of five or under in the final five minutes. The Sixers rank third in the NBA in clutch offensive rating and third in clutch net rating .

“It’s good to build that part of our game,” James said. “Obviously, we wanted to close the game out a lot better. But a team like that, we know they’re going to be scrappy. They’re going to play as hard as they can for 48 minutes.

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… We can learn from that. ” James was the centerpiece of the Sixers’ fourth-quarter offense Saturday. He scored 13 of his 21 points between the 7:46 and 3:13 mark of the fourth. The four-time MVP got two buckets on no-nonsense drives and another on an after-timeout isolation hoop over rookie Brayden Burries.

James also scored three times on a designedaction where he brought the ball up, used Tyrese Maxey’s back screen at the elbow and caused serious problems for Milwaukee in the paint.

“We continue to add things to the half-court offense and also to the late-game package,” Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said. “That’s something we added a few game ago. It’s one of those things where, especially if we’re in the bonus, we’ve got some big bodies that can cut down the lane and have feel for timing. It was working.

Just keep going to it. ” James has grown in comfort with Nurse’s coaching style. He knows the Sixers expect him to be a de facto coach on the floor, too.

“I’m just trying to be there for the team in any capacity they want,” he said. “Just trying to be an extension of his calls and his commands out there on the floor. Trying to make his life and his job a little bit easier as well.

“But it’s been great, not only with him but the whole coaching staff. They’ve welcomed me with open arms and allowed me to kind of be the voice for the team every day, and take that responsibility. ”In essence, the Sixers have been a bit above average on both ends of the floor and downright brilliant in the closing minutes.

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“I think we’ve bought into the pass,” James said. “We have so many guys that can score the ball at elite levels. … In order for us to be a super-complete team, I think the power of the pass is very infectious. And it’s also key for our other guys, to make sure they feel in a rhythm and they feel confident.

We’ve done that from Day 1 and I think it’s gotten better and better. … And I think our defense has been really good for the majority of the season.

“ it wasn’t so great, but we’ve been very good defensively throughout the course of the season. … I don’t want to say there’s anything bad. There’s so many things for us to do better for sure. There’s games where we can defensive rebound a lot better and there’s games where we can not turn the ball over .

And there’s games where we can be a little more phsyical defensively at the point of attack like .

“I wouldn’t say anything has been bad, though. That’s a good thing. We want to continue to have room for improvement and we don’t want to be great in November. That would be weird. ”