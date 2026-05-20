James Roscoe, Britian's Deputy Ambassador to the US, Leaves Post in Mystery Departure

British diplomat James Roscoe, who served as the deputy ambassador since July 2022, has abruptly left his post. The reason for his exit is unknown, but he is believed to have been questioned about a leaked top-secret discussion that occurred during a meeting of the National Security Council.

Britain's deputy ambassador to the US, James Roscoe , has suddenly resigned after being questioned about the leak of top-secret discussions . No explanation was given, but it is believed the leak involved a meeting of the National Security Council in March.

The collapse of Lord Peter Mandelson's tenure as ambassador over his connections to financier Jeffrey Epstein led to Roscoe's promotion. The deputy ambassador, 49, played a significant role in the official welcome of President Trump and King Charles III during their state and personal visits to the UK. He was also in charge of communications for Queen Elizabeth II and had diplomatic experience in various countries. Roscoe currently resides in Washington with his wife, journalist Clemency Burton-Hill





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Britain's Deputy Ambassador To The US James Roscoe Abrupt Departure US Request To Use British Military Bases Leak Of Top-Secret Discussions National Security Council King Charles III's Visit To The US Drone Strikes In Pakistan Sir Christian Turner Queen Elizabeth II's Communications Chief Washington DC

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