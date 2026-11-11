James Reynolds Reveals Parkinson's Diagnosis and On-Screen Storyline

Days of Our Lives star James Reynolds discloses his Parkinson's disease diagnosis. The actor confirms his symptoms will be integrated into the character Abe Carver's storyline.

Actor James Reynolds disclosed his recent Parkinson's disease diagnosis during an interview published Tuesday, confirming that his real-life health challenges are being incorporated into the narrative of his long-running television role. Reynolds, who portrays the character Abe Carver on the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives, explained that while he initially attempted to conceal his physical symptoms, the condition had become too apparent for the production team to ignore.

Integration of Health Struggles Into Plot

The network writers at Days of Our Lives recognized the visible signs of Reynolds' condition, noting that his shaking was obvious despite his efforts to hide it. Reynolds stated that he thought he was masking the issue, but the production team observed his struggles directly. He confirmed that the show plans to mirror his real-life experience with the brain condition on screen, acknowledging that this is a common practice for addressing actors' personal health issues in daytime drama.

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Physical Symptoms and Historical Context

Reynolds described specific physical manifestations of Parkinson's disease, including tremors that would not cease and occasional falls from bed. He noted that he sometimes experienced shortness of breath and required quick adjustments to maintain balance while performing. The actor realized he may have been experiencing these symptoms for as long as fifteen to twenty years ago, though he kept the diagnosis quiet for several years to protect himself and his family from public scrutiny.

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Support From Co-Star Jackee Harry

Co-star Jackee Harry joined Reynolds in the interview to discuss her support for his journey. Harry revealed that she conducts extensive research to better understand how to assist Reynolds on set and in their professional relationship. Her involvement highlights the collaborative effort within the cast to accommodate the actor's changing physical needs while maintaining the quality of the production.

Career Milestones and Industry Impact

Reynolds holds the distinction of being the longest-running Black actor in a single series in all of TV history, having played Abe Carver since 1981. He has taken only two brief breaks from the role, in 1991 and 2003, during which he appeared as a recurring character. His continued presence on the show underscores his enduring impact on the entertainment industry and provides a platform for raising awareness about neurodegenerative conditions among older adults.