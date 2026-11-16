James reaches assists milestone, keeps seeing plays ‘before they actually happen'

LeBron James showed his passing gifts Sunday and reached third in NBA history in assists.

31 points from Jaylen Brown and 27 from Tyrese Maxey led the way, but LeBron James’ 11 assists launch him into third all time in NBA Assists Tyrese Maxey admitted that he wasn’t entirely ready for LeBron James’ first pass of the afternoon Sunday.

Maxey cut through the paint and James’ bounce pass was perfect, but the Sixers’ All-NBA guard missed his layup. He’s not fully accustomed yet to James’ precognitive gifts.

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“... I was cutting through just to cut and create space. The ball hit me in the chest and I missed the layup. I was like, ‘Ah shoot, my bad.

’ He was like, ‘Yeah, you weren’t looking. ’”“I just tell my guys, ‘Always pay attention to me when I’ve got the ball,’ because I definitely see plays develop before they happen,” James said. For the most part, James’ teammates adhered to his request on the latest historic day in a milestone-filled career.

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By setting up VJ Edgecombe’s layup with 1:19 left in the fourth quarter, James moved into third place on The 22-time All-Star recorded 11 assists, his most so far as a Sixer, and now sits at 12,092 in his career. Chris Paul and John Stockton are the only two players above James.

“It’s obviously super humbling,” James said. “It’s something that I didn’t foresee in my career, but I knew assists meant a lot to me. Just the movement of the ball, being able to find my teammates, putting the ball on time and on target.

“And also just being linked with some of the greats that have ever played this game and a dear friend of mine, J-Kidd. It’s really special. ”“First of all, he’s got the vision and the awareness,” Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said.

“He’s got the size to see. I think he’s got some anticipation. Just a half-second before a play happens, he knows how the defense is moving. … And he throws crisp passes.

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Some of those are cooking out to the corner three guys, so it doesn’t let the close-out get there nearly as quickly. ”Whether it’s a long-range rocket, a drive-and-kick dish or a cross-court feed from the post that suggests he might have eyes in the back of his head, James has always enjoyed finding a wide range of ways to help his teammates.

“For someone that talented, he’s very unselfish,” Maxey said. “He really prides himself on getting guys open. ” As James recalled Sunday, he had exceptional passing tools long before he entered the NBA 24 seasons ago.

“Since I was a kid, I’ve had the ability to see plays before they actually happen,” he said. “Seeing movement, seeing cracks in the defense before they were even open … it’s something that’s been with me since I was a kid.