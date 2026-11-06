James Paxton Revives Late Father Bill Paxton's 1991 Western Role in Last Train to Fortune

James Paxton honors his late father Bill Paxton by starring in Last Train to Fortune, a 1991 project originally cast before Bill's 2017 death, completing a decades-long production.

James Paxton is bringing a stalled Hollywood project to life, fulfilling a decades-long dream for his late father, the legendary actor Bill Paxton. The son of the " Twister" star is now starring in the Western comedy drama "Last Train to Fortune," a film that was originally cast with Bill in 1991 but remained stuck in development hell for over thirty years.

The production faced numerous hurdles, including the death of original director Lindsay Anderson in 1994 and repeated financing issues that prevented the movie from moving forward even as efforts to revive it gained momentum in 2017. Now, James, age 32, has stepped into the role his father was originally set to play alongside Malcolm McDowell, turning a forgotten cinematic endeavor into a deeply personal tribute.

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Personal Tribute to a Late Hollywood Legend

James Paxton describes the experience of taking on the role as a unique opportunity to commune with his father, who passed away in February 2017 following heart surgery. In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, he explained that he could literally hear his dad in his head throughout the filming process. Whenever he needed guidance, motivation, or had questions, he felt his father was right there cheering him on from beyond.

"I saw it as a way to almost like a conduit to commune with him, wherever he is and may be," James stated during the interview. He noted that there is something beautiful about following in those specific professional footsteps. This perspective was shaped by a metaphor his father once used, comparing their acting lineage to a family of cobblers where sons traditionally enter the family business to become good shoemakers, a tradition James has always held close.

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The Long Road to Reviving the Western Film

The history of "Last Train to Fortune" is as complex as its production timeline. Bill Paxton was originally cast in the role in 1991 alongside Malcolm McDowell. The project began in earnest but stalled following the death of original director Lindsay Anderson in 1994. Despite the passage of time and the changing landscape of Hollywood, the script written by Adam Rifkin's late mother, Michele Rifkin, retained its appeal for the creative team involved in its eventual revival.

Adam Rifkin, who directed the new version, brought the project to James after Bill's death. Rifkin was motivated by his late mother's original screenplay, which she penned for a PBS screenwriting competition in 1986. It was always her son Adam's dream to bring the film to life, a goal that seemed impossible for decades due to various industry hurdles and lack of funding that kept the movie trapped in development.

Connecting Two Generations of Filmmaking

The revival of the film allowed for a poignant connection between the original screenwriter and the new cast members. Michele Rifkin was bedridden in the hospital during the production of the movie, unable to visit the set. However, she managed to see James and Malcolm McDowell in costume via FaceTime during filming. The screenwriter expressed that seeing them in costume made it feel as if they had walked right out of her imagination and onto the page into the real world.

Michele Rifkin passed away not long after that emotional virtual visit but had the opportunity to see the finished film before its release in a private screening. This experience deeply affected James, reminding him of his own father. He realized that if Bill were still alive and the project had never gotten off the ground, he would have insisted James take the role. This knowledge reinforced the significance of the project for the "Twister" star's son.

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Completing a Thirty-Year Cinematic Journey

James Paxton revealed that he had not even known about the existence of the film while his father was alive, highlighting how disconnected the project had become from the industry's active radar. Bringing the project to fruition required significant effort from Adam Rifkin, producer Brad Wyman, and Malcolm McDowell, who eventually approached James to fill the void left by Bill. The collaboration bridged a gap of thirty years, transforming a stalled 1991 casting decision into a completed modern film.

The final product stands as a testament to the perseverance of the creative team and the enduring legacy of Bill Paxton. For James, the role is not just another job in Hollywood but a meaningful way to reconnect with the parent he lost too soon. By stepping into a role his father was set to play more than three decades ago, he has honored a family tradition and completed a cinematic journey that spans generations.