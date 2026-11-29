Actor James Norton appeared on stage during Jessie Ware's Superbloom Tour, revealing a surprise cameo and his recent work filming the Beatles biopic.

James Norton is deep into production for the highly anticipated four-part Beatles biopic, continuing his demanding schedule while balancing recent personal changes. The forty-one-year-old actor recently made a surprise stage appearance at Jessie Ware's Superbloom Tour in London, delighting fans with a humorous cowboy costume and leather chaps.

Norton, who previously starred as a cowboy in Ware's music video for Ride, turned his back to the crowd to reveal his bare bottom, sparking cheers from the audience. He and Ware then shared a close, high-energy performance moment that highlighted the actor's comfortable return to the public spotlight following his recent split from model Charlotte Rose Smith.

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The surprise appearance marks a lighthearted break from Norton's serious professional commitments, particularly his central role in Sam Mendes' ambitious Beatles project. Norton portrays Brian Epstein, the manager instrumental in transforming the Liverpool band into a global phenomenon, despite having no prior experience in artist management.

The cinematic event features an impressive ensemble cast bringing the Fab Four and their inner circle to life. Paul Mescal plays a young Paul McCartney, while Harris Dickinson takes on the role of John Lennon. Joseph Quinn stars as George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan portrays Ringo Starr in the groundbreaking anthology.

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Supporting roles are filled by prominent British talent, including Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd, Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono, and Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Starkey. Harry Lloyd joins the cast as producer George Martin, known as the fifth Beatle, adding further depth to the historical narrative.

Each of the four films will explore the Beatles' evolution from their early days in Liverpool in the 1960s to their breakup in 1970, told from each band member's unique perspective. The project is unique in that it features the first time surviving members Paul and Ringo, along with the families of John and George, have granted rights for feature films.

Filming recently included a recreation of the famous Abbey Road album cover, with the cast walking across the zebra crossing just as they did in 1969. Director Sam Mendes aimed to replicate the iconic moment captured by photographer Iain Macmillan, working closely with Westminster Council to facilitate the shoot.

All four films are scheduled for simultaneous release in 2028, marking the first time the Beatles' story will be told through this comprehensive cinematic lens. The announcement last year described the project as the first bingeable theatrical experience of its kind, promising to reshape the public's understanding of the band's legacy.