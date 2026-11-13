James Norton Filming Beatles Biopic as 'Fifth Beatle' Brian Epstein

James Norton stars as Brian Epstein in Sam Mendes' four-part Beatles anthology. The films, shot in Liverpool and London, release simultaneously in 2028.

James Norton, 41, was recently spotted on the film set of the upcoming Beatles biopic for the first time, adhering to his clean-shaven appearance. The actor, who gained significant attention as Mr. Claus in the Marks and Spencer Christmas advertisement, portrays the group's manager Brian Epstein. His casting has drawn comparisons to the real-life manager, who was historically referred to as the 'fifth Beatle' for his instrumental role in transforming the band from a local Liverpool club act into a global cultural phenomenon.

Production Details and Cast Lineup

Director Sam Mendes has assembled a star-studded ensemble for the project, which is officially titled The Beatles: A Four-Film Cinematic Event. Paul Mescal, 30, plays a young Paul McCartney, while Harris Dickinson, 30, takes on the role of John Lennon. Joseph Quinn, 32, appears as George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan, 34, portrays Ringo Starr. Supporting cast members include Aimee Lou Wood, 32, as Pattie Boyd; Anna Sawai, 34, as Yoko Ono; Mia McKenna-Bruce, 29, as Maureen Starkey; and Harry Lloyd, 42, as producer George Martin.

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Narrative Structure and Historical Scope

The anthology format is designed to offer a comprehensive view of the band's history by shifting perspectives across four distinct films. Each installment will tell the story of The Beatles from the viewpoint of a different band member. The narrative chronicles their evolution from unknowns in Liverpool during the early 1960s to their rise as the biggest band in the world. The storylines conclude with the group's eventual breakup in 1970, providing a complete arc of their musical and personal journey.

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Iconic Location Filming at Abbey Road

Production teams were recently observed recreating the famous zebra crossing moment at Abbey Road during the summer filming schedule. The original cover image was captured by Scottish photographer Iain Macmillan, a close friend of John Lennon, who balanced precariously on a ladder in north London. Macmillan had just ten minutes to secure the shot, directing the Fab Four to walk back and forth continuously over the crossing. Director Sam Mendes aimed to recreate this specific 1969 visual moment, despite earlier reports suggesting Westminster council had denied filming permission.

Simultaneous Release Strategy in 2028

All four films are scheduled for a simultaneous release in 2028, creating what Mendes describes as the first 'bingeable theatrical experience'. This project marks a significant milestone as the first time surviving Beatles Paul and Ringo, alongside the families of the late John and George, have granted rights to feature films about them. The production has been working closely with local authorities to facilitate filming in key historical locations, ensuring authenticity for the 2028 launch.