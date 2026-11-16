James Murdoch Backs Liberal Media and Democrats After Leaving Family Empire

James and Kathryn Murdoch channel millions into liberal politics and media acquisitions, supporting figures like Pete Buttigieg and Josh Shapiro in a strategic shift from their conservative family business.

James Murdoch and his wife Kathryn are directing millions of dollars from the sale of their stake in the family's conservative media empire to support liberal political candidates and left-leaning media organizations, according to a detailed investigation by Politico. The 53-year-old media mogul is using his financial resources to bolster figures such as Pete Buttigieg and Josh Shapiro while simultaneously acquiring influential liberal platforms through their investment firm, Lupa Systems.

Political Contributions and Candidate Support

Since 2020, James and Kathryn Murdoch have made over $30 million in federally reported political contributions, signaling a deliberate pivot toward the political center and the Democratic Party ahead of the 2028 presidential election. Their financial backing has specifically targeted Pete Buttigieg, the former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, both of whom are viewed as potential moderate contenders in the upcoming race.

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The connection between the Murdochs and Pete Buttigieg dates back to his 2019 presidential campaign, when the couple hosted a fundraiser that raised $30,000 in a single event. This early investment in Buttigieg's political trajectory has continued as he remains a prominent figure in national Democratic politics, potentially positioning him as a key opponent to Republican favorites like Vice President JD Vance or Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Josh Shapiro has also received substantial financial support, including a direct contribution of $500,000 from the couple. Governor Shapiro, who has a stated appreciation for pragmatic politics, mentioned in an interview that the Murdochs value his governance style and were early investors in his campaign efforts. He noted that they like the way he governs and were grateful for their early support, which suggests a shared interest in centrist policy outcomes.

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Media Acquisitions and Strategic Investments

Beyond direct candidate contributions, the Murdochs are reshaping the media landscape through significant investments in outlets that cater to moderate and liberal audiences. Through Lupa Systems, James Murdoch has acquired New York Magazine, Vox, and a major podcast network this year, expanding their footprint in digital and broadcast journalism. These acquisitions represent a strategic move to influence public discourse from a non-conservative perspective, contrasting sharply with the family's traditional media holdings.

The couple has also directed funds toward Majority Democrats, an organization dedicated to supporting moderate candidates and steering the party away from its progressive wing, which has increasingly embraced identity politics. This financial backing aligns with their broader goal of promoting radical centrist candidates, aiming to create a viable alternative to both progressive Democrats and conservative Republicans.

Additional media investments include support for The Bulwark, an outlet aimed at anti-Trump Republicans, and interest in Crooked Media, the company behind the influential liberal podcast Pod Save America. These moves demonstrate a comprehensive strategy to build a network of media entities that promote centrist and liberal viewpoints, effectively countering the conservative narrative often associated with the News Corp empire.

Family Dynamics and Succession Battle

This political and media pivot comes after a years-long succession battle within the Murdoch family, which has drawn parallels to the fictional Roy family in the HBO series Succession. James Murdoch resigned from the family firm, citing disagreements over editorial content published by the company's news outlets, and distanced himself from his brother Lachlan, who took over the multi-billion dollar family business.

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A deal worth $3.3 billion reached in the fall of last year finalized Lachlan's control over the family empire, ending a dramatic saga that saw James serve as CEO of 21st Century Fox and sit on the board of directors of News Corp. James's decision to leave News Corp sent shockwaves through the media world, reinforcing his role as an antagonist to his older brother in both business and ideology.

The internal conflicts within the Murdoch dynasty have been widely documented, with various documentaries and media reports highlighting how patriarch Rupert Murdoch played his children against each other to assess their capabilities. Despite these familial tensions, James Murdoch has not left the media industry entirely, choosing instead to build a parallel media empire that supports opposing political ideologies.

Impact on 2028 Election and Future Outlook

The Murdochs' investments in moderate candidates and centrist media outlets are likely to have a significant impact on the 2028 presidential race, potentially reshaping the Democratic ticket to include more pragmatic figures. With the conservative party expected to field a candidate from the MAGA stable following recent midterm results, the Murdochs' support for centrist Democrats could provide a crucial counterweight.

This strategic shift underscores James Murdoch's commitment to influencing political outcomes outside the family's conservative business interests. By backing candidates like Pete Buttigieg and Josh Shapiro, and investing in media platforms like Vox and New York Magazine, he is actively working to foster a political environment that favors radical centrism. This move not only highlights the evolving nature of the Murdoch family's political influence but also signals a broader trend in media and politics toward moderate, pragmatic governance.