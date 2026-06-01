James Milner Announces Retirement from Professional Football Aged 40

James Milner has announced his retirement from professional football after a career spanning 24 seasons in the Premier League. The midfielder played in a record-breaking 658 Premier League matches and accumulated 61 England caps.

James Milner has announced his retirement from professional football aged 40. In a career which began at Leeds aged 16, the midfielder played in a record-breaking 658 Premier League matches, overtaking Gareth Barry in February.

The Yorkshireman won the Premier League twice with Manchester City before lifting the title as well as the Champions League with Liverpool. He also accumulated 61 England caps and played for Swindon, Newcastle, and Aston Villa before finishing his career with three seasons at Brighton. He has completed a few coaching badges and expressed an interest in management, but said in February that he intends to take Jurgen Klopp's advice of taking a break upon retirement.

Milner made his Premier League debut for Leeds aged 16 and scored not long after. He went to two World Cups and two European Championships with England, picking up 61 caps. Milner's career has been marked by his industrious running and pragmatic playing style, earning him the 'boring tag' throughout his career. He will also be remembered for his academic background, leaving school with 11 GCSEs, and his model professional behavior.

Milner added in his statement: 'After 24 seasons in the Premier League, it feels like the right time to bring an end to my playing career. From making my debut for Leeds United, who I supported growing up, at the age of 16 and becoming the Premier League's youngest scorer, I could never have dreamed of the journey I've been on, right through to not being able to lift my foot last year and then coming back to be part of Brighton qualifying for Europe for the second time in their history at the age of 40.

'To have gone on to represent Newcastle, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Brighton - and not forgetting a memorable month at Swindon Town - has been an incredible privilege. Every club has played a huge role in my life and career, and I want to thank everyone involved - the owners, staff, coaches, teammates and supporters who welcomed me and helped me along the way.

'I've been fortunate enough to experience some unforgettable moments, from fighting for survival to winning trophies, playing in Europe, and representing my country, England, at two European Championships and two World Cups. But more than anything, it's the people and friendships I've made throughout the game that I'll cherish forever.

'To the fans, thank you. To those who supported me every step of the way, your encouragement meant more than you'll ever know. And to those who gave me grief along the way, thank you too - you all played your part in making the journey memorable and helping shape me as a player and person.

'To my family, thank you for every sacrifice, every mile travelled and every moment of encouragement. None of this would have been possible without you.

', Milner was also known for his interactions with other players, including a memorable exchange with Lionel Messi in the 2019 Champions League semi-finals. He quipped that he 'might stretch to a Ribena' in his celebrations after reaching the 2018 Champions League final with Liverpool following a victory over Roma. Milner's head of maths, Steve Weeks, said: 'He would have been a success at anything he chose to be.





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