Donald McAvoy receives a four-month sentence for violent outburst at Glenochil Prison. He is the half-brother of actor James McAvoy.

Donald McAvoy, the criminal half-brother of acclaimed Hollywood actor James McAvoy, has been sentenced to an additional four months in prison following a violent incident at one of Scotland's most secure correctional facilities. The 37-year-old from Drumchapel, Glasgow, appeared via video link at Alloa Sheriff Court from Glenochil Prison in Clackmannanshire to plead guilty to threatening behavior and issuing death threats against prison staff.

The charges stem from an altercation that occurred on May 24, 2025, while Donald McAvoy was undergoing a medical assessment. Prosecutor Bernadette Cuthbertson stated that McAvoy was being examined by a nurse at Glenochil Prison when he became agitated after being informed that a full-body search was imminent. During this period, it was noted that he appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.

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According to court testimony, the situation escalated rapidly as McAvoy verbally abused the officers present. He instructed the staff to "f*** off" and subsequently had to be physically restrained on the floor. While being held down, McAvoy allegedly declared that he had "signed the death warrants" of the officers. He warned them that they better hope he did not get his hands on them and stated his intention to arrange for someone in the hall to harm them.

Prison Transfer and History

Following the incident at Glenochil Prison, Donald McAvoy was transferred to Edinburgh Prison to await his sentencing. He has been in custody since May 2020 and is currently serving a lengthy term that is not scheduled to conclude until 2033. The initial sentence of four years and ten months has been significantly extended by his subsequent disciplinary issues and new convictions within the prison system.

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The severity of his current incarceration is due to a long history of offending. Beyond his original conviction, McAvoy has accumulated ten additional convictions while in custody. These include six separate offenses for possessing mobile phones, two assaults, one offense for possessing a weapon, and one charge for receiving stolen goods. He has previously served two distinct periods of detention and completed 14 separate prison sentences prior to his current term.

Previous Violent Offenses

Donald McAvoy's record includes serious violent crimes committed before and during his recent imprisonment. In 2021, he was jailed for his role in an ambush on Mieczyslaw Bawor, a 57-year-old grandfather, in Barlanark, Glasgow. The attack followed a crash involving Mr. Bawor's work van, where McAvoy and an accomplice repeatedly stabbed and struck the victim with a baton.

Mr. Bawor managed to capture photographs of McAvoy before the assailant fled the scene. Later that year, in Saughton Prison, Edinburgh, McAvoy slashed another inmate during visiting time, resulting in a further sentence of five years and four months. These actions have contributed to his status as a high-risk offender within the Scottish prison system.

Legal Proceedings and Sentencing

At Alloa Sheriff Court, Sheriff Neil Bowie presided over the sentencing hearing. The defending solicitor, Paul Smith, indicated that Donald McAvoy provided no explanation for his reaction during the incident at Glenochil Prison. Mr. Smith noted that despite the severity of the outburst, McAvoy continues to engage with officers on a daily basis without subsequent issues. The sheriff described the offending as unusual for an inmate targeting staff, though noted that offending within prison walls is not uncommon for McAvoy.

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Personal Circumstances and Future

Donald McAvoy and James McAvoy share the same father, James Snr, but were raised separately and are believed to have never met. During a previous appearance at Falkirk Sheriff Court in 2023, Donald McAvoy had expressed a determination to turn his life around for the sake of his daughter. His former solicitor, Ian Sievwright, mentioned that the death of their father had left Donald with a sizeable inheritance, which could provide financial stability upon his eventual release from prison. Donald McAvoy showed no emotion as the latest four-month sentence was passed to be served consecutively to his existing terms.