James May Renovates Dangerous Garden Steps at Wiltshire Cottage to Prevent Injury

TV presenter James May must renovate steep garden steps at his Grade II listed cottage in Ansty, Wiltshire, after architects warned of a life-threatening fall risk. Council approval has been granted to reduce the gradient and add a handrail.

Television presenter James May is facing potential safety hazards at his countryside residence, where steep garden steps have been deemed "particularly dangerous" and in a "precarious" position with a significant drop.

The former Top Gear star, 63, shares a Grade II listed cottage named Deer Cottage in the village of Ansty, Wiltshire, with his long-term partner, art critic Sarah Frater. Architects have warned that the existing steps pose a "severe if not life-threatening injury in the event of a fall" due to their gradient.

Wiltshire Council has granted planning permission for alterations, including the installation of a handrail and the reduction of the step gradient from 52 percent to 33 percent to mitigate the safety risk. The property, originally two workers' cottages converted into a single home in 1992, was purchased by the couple for £770,000 in 2015. It sits within walking distance of May's pub, The Royal Oak, which he acquired in 2020.

The planned modifications involve ten garden steps behind a greenhouse and are classified as "minor domestic alterations" that will not affect the listed building's fabric. Ansty is an affluent, historic village of about 100 residents lacking basic amenities, a setting May has embraced as a "genuinely rural" retreat from his primary home in London. He has expressed appreciation for the seasonal rhythms and rural landscape, noting the presence of deer and sheep.

May's primary residence is a £3 million home in Hammersmith, west London, completed in 2021 after a lengthy renovation that included the demolition of a semi-derelict commercial property. That project also involved structural concerns, specifically a brick canopy deemed a hazard due to loose bricks, which was replaced after engineers concluded repeated repairs would fail. May is known for his collection of dozens of motorbikes and up to ten cars, including a Ferrari 458 Speciale and a Porsche 911.

During the London renovation, he was praised by neighbors for inclusive planning practices. The current Wiltshire step renovation follows a similar proactive approach to safety. Council documents emphasize the works' modest scale. May has been contacted for comment on the latest developments





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James May Top Gear Safety Renovation Garden Steps Wiltshire Deer Cottage Listed Building Planning Permission Sarah Frater Countryside Home

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James May Faces Safety Hazard with Steep Garden Steps at Wiltshire CottageFormer Top Gear star James May and his girlfriend Sarah Frater must renovate the dangerous garden steps at their Grade II listed cottage in Ansty, Wiltshire, after architects warned of a potential life-threatening fall. The steep gradient of 52 percent must be reduced to 33 percent, and a handrail installed, following council approval for minor domestic alterations.

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