James May Faces Safety Hazard with Steep Garden Steps at Wiltshire Cottage

Former Top Gear star James May and his girlfriend Sarah Frater must renovate the dangerous garden steps at their Grade II listed cottage in Ansty, Wiltshire, after architects warned of a potential life-threatening fall. The steep gradient of 52 percent must be reduced to 33 percent, and a handrail installed, following council approval for minor domestic alterations.

James May , the former Top Gear presenter, is confronting a significant safety issue at his countryside home. The 63-year-old television personality shares a Grade II listed cottage in the village of Ansty , Wiltshire , with his long-term partner, art critic Sarah Frater .

The couple's property, known as Deer Cottage, is an 18th-century dwelling converted from two workers' cottages. They acquired the second home in 2015 for £770,000. Now, they are undertaking necessary renovations to the garden steps, which have been deemed particularly dangerous and precarious, featuring a steep gradient that poses a severe, potentially life-threatening injury risk in the event of a fall.

The architects responsible for the historic cottage have formally advised May and Frater to reduce the step gradient as a critical safety measure. Their plans, submitted to and approved by Wiltshire Council, propose to modify the ten steps located behind the greenhouse. The existing gradient of 52 percent is set to be lowered to 33 percent, a substantial reduction intended to make the ascent and descent much safer.

Additionally, the works include installing a handrail and constructing wider, deeper steps. A council planning officer characterized these modifications as 'modest' and 'minor domestic alterations,' confirming they will not impact the listed building's fabric. The steps are regularly used for garden access, making the remediation project essential. This safety intervention follows previous building concerns for May.

His primary residence in Hammersmith, west London, a project completed in 2021 after five years of renovation, required the replacement of a brick canopy. His architects had warned that loose bricks presented a hazard to passers-by after repeated failed repair attempts. The design and access statement for that London project concluded that a new canopy design was necessary. For the Ansty property, May continues his approach of engaging with local authorities and, historically, with neighbors to navigate planning processes smoothly.

The village of Ansty is affluent, historic, and very small, with roughly 100 residents and no shops, post offices, or ATMs. May has previously expressed his enjoyment of the genuinely rural South Wiltshire location, appreciating the scenery, seasonal changes, and local farming life, a novel experience for the self-described 'townie.

' He is also a local pub owner, having purchased The Royal Oak in 2020. The property houses his extensive collection of motorbikes and cars, although these are stored elsewhere. Despite his local integrations, the practical challenges of maintaining historic properties in rural settings have become evident. May has been approached for comment on the latest step renovation plans





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

James May Top Gear Sarah Frater Ansty Wiltshire Deer Cottage Garden Steps Safety Renovation Grade II Listed Planning Permission

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FISA Reauthorization Faces Political Turmoil Over Pulte AppointmentThe Trump administration's push to reauthorize Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) before the June 12 deadline is encountering fierce political resistance, primarily due to the appointment of Bill Pulte as the recent director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Key Republican and Democratic lawmakers are divided, with Democrats threatening to block the renewal unless Pulte is removed, citing concerns about weaponization of government. national security experts warn that lapsEd authority could jeopardize U.S. safety amid heightened tensions with Iran.

Read more »

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold Faces Fiery Democratic Primary Ahead of Attorney General BidJena Griswold, Colorado's secretary of state, declares her intent to run for attorney general, sparking heated attacks from fellow Democrats over her legal credentials and political motivations as the primary race intensifies.

Read more »

Fan rushes court in Game 1 of Spurs-Knicks NBA Finals, faces possible chargesA fan rushed the court to take a selfie with Victor Wembanyama in the fourth quarter of Game 1 in the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at the Frost Bank Center.

Read more »

Are You Attracted to a Person or a Pattern?We may think we have a “type,” but we may simply be repeating relationship patterns.

Read more »