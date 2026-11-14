James Logan runs wild in dominant victory over Hayward to advance to NCS Division III semifinals

Seniors Kamari Robinson and Angelos Gonzalez Teran had two rushing touchdowns apiece

James Logan running back Angelos Gonzalez Teran stiff arms Hayward lineman William Hunkin as he runs from scrimmage during the first quarter of an NCS Division III high school football playoff game, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Hayward, Calif.

HAYWARD — On James Logan’s first play on Friday night, senior quarterback Kamari Robinson hit senior wide receiver Donell McCullough on a short pass. The play was a dud, going for -3 yards and setting up a possession that ended with a punt. From the first play onward, James Logan’s plan was simple.

Also read Logan Lerman Joins 'Playmates' At Searchlight (EXCLUSIVE)

No. 7 James Logan dominated the ground game and, by extension, No. 2 Hayward, advancing to the NCS Division III semifinals with a 34-13 victory on a night where they attempted just“We knew we were going to come out and dominate this game,” said James Logan head coach Antoine Brown.

“We could’ve dominated the last one. We did a whole lot of different stuff. We tried out all the passing and that type of stuff , but we came out, ran our game. Our line is big up front.

We got powerful backs. Nobody can stop us when we run like that. ” James Logan’s last meeting with Hayward on Oct. 23 was a much closer affair, a 35-34 victory in which Robinson totaled 184 passing yards and three touchdowns. This time around, Robinson’s stat line looked very different: two passing attempts, two rushing touchdowns.

Advertisement

Senior running back Angelos Gonzalez Teran also had two rushing touchdowns, while junior running back Jeramiyah Cotton found the end zone on the ground as well.

“We came out trying to pass too much the first time we played them,” Brown said. “We’re a running team; that’s what we do. So, I knew we had to come out, run the ball, control the clock and we’ll dominate this game. ” For Hayward, Fresno State-bound senior Lamont McDonald accounted for both of the Farmers’ touchdowns.

“We were ready for him this time,” Brown said. “They have a one-man army. Lamont’s a great player, the best player in this league, and we weren’t going to let him beat us. ” Despite the early exit, Hayward head coach Virgil Hart, who graduated from the school and has ran the program since 2023, was proud of program’s trajectory.

“I get emotional, because these kids, man,” said Hayward head coach Virgil Hart. “I’m born and raised here. Coming back and trying to get it back to where I left it when I played here, it’s been a struggle. But these kids have bought into it.

… This is the first group of kids who have wanted to come back to Hayward and play some Hayward football. … I think that Hayward is on the map. I think that people are starting to be a little bit worried about us. My young bucks, they have to learn from this.

Advertisement

” James Logan put the first points on the board with a nine-yard QB sneak by Robinson to cap off a 12-play drive that lasted nearly 7 minutes, then doubled its lead to 14-0 on its next possession when Gonzalez Teran found the end zone on a three-yard score right up the middle. Hayward finally responded midway through the second quarter and cut the deficit to 14-6.

After converting a 4th-and-inches near midfield, McDonald ripped off a 21-yard touchdown run, bouncing off a defender before sprinting into the end zone. The Colts got the ball back with 3:01 remaining in the first half, and even with all three timeouts, they likely needed at least one pass to score before time expired. When they needed the pass most, they returned to the air.

Starting on their own 21-yard line, James Logan rattled off six runs before going back to the air as Robinson hit senior Teddy Gaoteote for a 20-yard gain that brought them down to Hayward’s 15-yard-line. Back in the red zone, Robinson returned to using his legs and ripped off a 15-yard run to find the end zone, increasing the lead to 21-6 going into halftime.

Following a slow first half offensively, Hayward orchestrated its own lengthy possession à la James Logan and capped off a 10-play, 66-yard drive with a one-yard score by McDonald. The touchdown cut the Colts’ lead to 21-13 as the rain poured down, and the Farmers were right back in the ballgame.

James Logan put a halt to any momentum that Hayward may have been gathering with — surprise, surprise — another long drive that ended in a touchdown, this one ending in a two-yard score from Gonzalez Teran to extend the Colts’ lead to 28-13. Hayward marched into James Logan territory on the ensuing possession but couldn’t convert a fourth-and-four with 7:40 remaining, putting James Logan in the driver’s seat to put the game on ice.

Cotton delivered the dagger with a seven-yard score, the final points of a dominant evening.