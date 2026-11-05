James Lock Demands TOWIE Cancel Therapy Spin-Off Over Mental Health Claims

James Lock urges TOWIE bosses to cancel the new therapy-style spin-off show, blaming the reality series for his mental health struggles and vowing never to return.

James Lock has publicly demanded that TOWIE bosses scrap their upcoming therapy-style spin-off show, citing the reality television series as the primary cause of his mental health issues. The former cast member, who left the hit series in 2023 after a decade-long tenure, stated that the programme had a detrimental impact on his emotional wellbeing. He insists he will not participate in the new format, which reportedly features former stars discussing significant life moments with therapists.

James Lock Criticizes TOWIE Therapy Format

Lock expressed his disapproval of the proposed project in an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, describing the concept as deeply ironic. He noted that the show responsible for his need for therapy is now attempting to capitalize on that very issue. The 39-year-old stated that the reality series caused him more mental health difficulties than any other experience in his life. He emphasized that his decision to leave the show was driven by a need to protect his psychological stability during his final years on the programme.

Also read How Seahawks' Drew Lock Could Become a Full-Time Starter

TOWIE Response and Future Cast Plans

A spokesperson for TOWIE addressed the controversy by asserting that the welfare and wellbeing of cast members, both past and present, remain of paramount importance to the network. They confirmed that robust duty of care and psychological support measures are in place throughout every stage of production. Despite these assurances, Lock has ruled out any return to the original series, which has been on air since 2010. He stated that he has outgrown the programme and believes it has drifted significantly from its original identity.

Proposed Subjects for Therapy Episodes

Reports emerging in August indicated that TOWIE producers had pitched the therapy-style spin-off to top executives at ITV, who approved the format. According to sources, the show will pair cast members with therapists to explore deeply personal turning points in their lives. Potential subjects include Lauren Goodger discussing the loss of her baby daughter Lorena, and Harry Derbidge opening up about his eating disorder. Former couples, such as Gemma Collins and James Arg Argent, may also feature to discuss their past relationships.

Advertisement

James Lock Moves to Acting Career

While locking out a return to reality television, James Lock is pivoting to dramatic acting with a lead role in the British gangster movie Killing Time. The film is described as a modern twist on Harold Pinter's The Dumb Waiter, following two disillusioned hitmen. Lock will star alongside independent filmmaker Michael Head and actors Simon Callow and Alan Ford. He described the role as having a Jason Statham edge but requiring the acting attributes of Gary Oldman or Ray Winstone.

Career Pivot and Industry Challenges

Lock explained that his transition to acting has been long-anticipated but hindered by the limitations of his reality TV persona. He noted that casting directors often dismiss reality stars as lacking intelligence or talent, making it difficult to secure serious dramatic roles. The new Guy Ritchie-style film provides him with an opportunity to prove his capabilities through heavy dialogue and in-depth character work. Lock views the project as a high-pressure test that will either expose his limitations or champion his abilities as a serious actor.