James Kennedy of Vanderpump Rules Expecting First Child with Girlfriend Jordan Meyers

Reality TV star James Kennedy and his girlfriend Jordan Meyers are expecting a baby. The couple, who have been together eight months, shared their pregnancy news publicly after keeping the relationship private. This arrives amid Kennedy's ongoing sobriety journey following a 2024 domestic violence arrest.

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy is expecting a baby with his girlfriend Jordan Meyers , the couple announced in a statement to People. Kennedy, 34, and Meyers, 23, have been together for eight months and are now four months into the pregnancy.

They shared that they initially kept their relationship private to focus on building it, only telling close friends and family before going public. Meyers described an immediate connection when they met after first connecting on Instagram. Kennedy called the pregnancy a grounding and exciting development as they prepare for parenthood. The confirmation follows a May 2026 TMZ report about the pregnancy when Meyers's identity was unknown.

This happy news comes less than two years after Kennedy faced a significant personal controversy. In December 2024, the British-born DJ was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence following an argument with then-girlfriend and co-star Ally Lewber, centered on his drinking. The couple split soon after, and Lewber declined to press charges. That incident served as a wake-up call for both.

Lewber later explained that while she was never physically hurt, the relationship involved emotional monitoring and anxiety. She expressed sadness over what happened but pride in Kennedy's subsequent commitment to sobriety and personal growth, noting he continues to work on himself. Kennedy had previously stated his dedication to making meaningful changes, focusing on sobriety and being present for loved ones. Beyond that relationship, Kennedy was formerly engaged to fellow Vanderpump Rules cast member Raquel Leviss.

Their engagement, which began in 2016, ended in December 2021. Kennedy was a long-time original cast member on the Bravo series until a major overhaul saw the entire original cast replaced with new faces





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Celebrity News James Kennedy Vanderpump Rules Jordan Meyers Pregnancy Baby Ally Lewber Domestic Violence Arrest Sobriety Raquel Leviss Bravo

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

First Look: Michael Jordan’s Air Jordan 12 Is Getting a New ‘Bucks’ Colorway This FallNike, Inc.'s Jordan Brand is releasing a new Air Jordan 12 Retro inspired by the Milwaukee Bucks nicknamed 'Idols Become Rivals.' Find more info here.

Read more »

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum James Kennedy’s New Girlfriend Is Pregnant With Their 1st Baby‘Vanderpump Rules’ alum James Kennedy and his new girlfriend, Jordan Meyers, is pregnant and the couple is expecting their first baby together

Read more »

Jordan Meyers, Influencer from North Carolina, Announces Engagement to James KennedyJordan Meyers, a social media influencer from North Carolina, has announced her engagement to James Kennedy, a musician. They connected on Instagram and met in person at one of his concerts.

Read more »

James Kennedy and Jordan Meyers Expecting First ChildBravo star James Kennedy announced that he and his 23-year-old girlfriend Jordan Meyers are expecting their first child together after previously keeping their relationship private.

Read more »