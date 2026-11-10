James Jordan Returns to Stage Amid Affair Claims from Estranged Wife Ola

Professional dancer James Jordan performs in Cardiff following allegations of infidelity with Polina Mayer, as his estranged wife Ola shares her emotional reaction to the split.

Professional dancer James Jordan returned to the stage in Cardiff on Sunday night, performing alongside his former Strictly Come Dancing co-stars despite ongoing media reports suggesting he had an affair behind the back of his estranged wife, Ola Jordan. The 44-year-old pro dancer stepped onto the podium to join Brendan Cole, Pasha Kovalev, Ian Waite, and Vincent Simone for the final show of their Legends in Vegas: After Hours tour. This public appearance comes just weeks after intense rumors surfaced regarding his relationship with Russian dancer Polina Mayer, casting a shadow over the professional couple's recent separation.

Legends In Vegas Tour Details

The performance marked the conclusion of the current tour run, featuring a high-energy segment where the group wrapped their arms around each other and ran toward the audience. James Jordan, who has been touring with Polina Mayer since 2024, appeared in the show, indicating that the two have spent significant time together during their recent professional engagements. While James sought to move forward with his career, the timing of the performance coincided with escalating personal turmoil for his former partner, Ola, who has been navigating the public and private fallout of their split.

Also read Ola Jordan Regrets Leaving Strictly Come Dancing Amid Split From James Jordan

Ola Jordan Emotional Reaction

Ola Jordan, also 44, recently broke her silence regarding the allegations by admitting she was utterly devastated by the news. She revealed to HELLO! magazine that her worst fears had been confirmed, stating she felt like she had lost her husband, best friend, and business partner all at once. The former Strictly professional described the situation as traumatic, noting that she had cried extensively since James moved out in June, ending a 22-year marriage and a 26-year partnership. She explained that the realization came as a shock, describing the end of their union as something that was not her decision and difficult to comprehend.

The Infidelity Allegations Source

The controversy intensified last week when Jamie Cutler, the dancer husband of Polina Mayer, reportedly contacted Ola to inform her of the alleged infidelity. Cutler, a professional dancer on the Belgian version of Dancing With The Stars, allegedly told Ola that Polina and James were sleeping together and that he was filing for divorce. An insider close to Ola claimed she was stunned by the call, feeling as though her whole world was imploding. The report suggested that Cutler felt Ola deserved to know the truth about what had been going on behind her back.

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James Jordan Response to Claims

James Jordan has firmly denied that his relationship with Polina Mayer began during his marriage to Ola. He insisted that their romance did not start until after he had separated from his wife in June, following 22 years of marriage. The pair co-parent their six-year-old daughter, Ella, and James stated that they remain committed to co-parenting and looking after Ella's best interests at all times. He emphasized that they will always work together to ensure their daughter's happiness despite the difficult personal times they are currently facing.

Future Implications for All Parties

The personal drama has cast a long shadow over the professional lives of those involved, with Ola describing her future as uncertain and scary. She admitted to HELLO! magazine that she feels rejected, alone, and like a failure, finding it very hard to move forward one day at a time. Meanwhile, Polina Mayer, a professional champion dancer and teacher at AURA Dance Studios in Solihull, West Midlands, has continued to appear in dance videos with James on their social media channels. The situation highlights the complex intersection of their professional tour commitments and their rapidly changing personal relationships as they navigate life after Strictly Come Dancing fame.