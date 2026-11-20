James Jordan brings new partner Polina Mayer to meet sister Kelly Morgan, deepening estrangement from wife Ola following his public denial of infidelity on The Jeremy Vine Show.

James Jordan introduced his new romantic partner, Russian dancer Polina Mayer, to his sister Kelly Morgan on Thursday night in London. The couple were spotted together outside the Shoreditch Hotel, signaling a visible shift in James's personal life following his public departure from his 22-year marriage to Ola.

James Jordan and Polina Mayer Public Appearance

James, aged 48, appeared alongside his sibling and the 34-year-old dancer during a screening event for his upcoming project, "Legends of the Dancefloor 2026 Tour Vegas: After Hours." The pair, who star in the show together, looked comfortable as they stood outside the venue. James wore a khaki blazer and black jeans, while Polina chose a chic midi dress. Kelly Morgan, 44, dressed in fishnet tights and tiny black shorts, stood with them as they waited for a taxi home.

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Ola Jordan Reaction to James Jordan Public Denials

The public sighting comes shortly after James addressed rumors of infidelity on The Jeremy Vine Show. He stated that the narrative claiming he had an affair with Polina was incorrect. James explained that he had grown closer to Polina only after moving out of the family home in June. He described his silence as a defensive strategy to avoid looking guilty, despite the press coverage.

James Jordan Family Dynamics and Kelly Morgan

Introducing Polina to Kelly Morgan suggests that James's family is aware of and potentially approving of their closeness. This display contrasts sharply with the situation of James's estranged wife, Ola. A source close to Ola reported that she was devastated by James's decision to discuss their private matters publicly. She felt betrayed that he would parade his new romance around so soon after their separation.

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James Jordan and Ola Jordan Co-Parenting Ella Jordan

Despite the marital breakdown, James and Ola continue to co-parent their six-year-old daughter, Ella. Ola recently broke her silence in a magazine interview, stating that her worst fears had been confirmed. She described losing not just her husband, but also her best friend and business partner in a single event. The emotional toll has been significant for Ola, who remains in shock over the rapid changes in their lives.

James Jordan Upcoming Legends of the Dancefloor 2026 Tour

James is currently focused on his professional commitments with Polina Mayer. They are preparing for the "Legends of the Dancefloor 2026 Tour Vegas: After Hours" show. The screening event provided a platform for the couple to present their work together. James plans to issue a formal statement to clarify his position, as he believes his current interview time was insufficient for a full explanation. This professional collaboration continues amidst the intense personal media scrutiny surrounding his divorce.