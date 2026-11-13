James Jordan Denies Affair With Polina Mayer Following Ola's Heartbreak Claims

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro James Jordan addresses rumors of an affair with Polina Mayer while his estranged wife Ola details the emotional toll of their split.

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan addressed serious allegations of infidelity on Friday during an appearance on the Jeremy Vine radio show. The 48-year-old dancer denied reports that he was involved with Russian ballroom professional Polina Mayer while still married to his wife, Ola Jordan. His comments came shortly after Ola, 44, gave a tearful interview describing how her worst fears about her husband's actions had been confirmed following their separation.

James Jordan Addresses Infidelity Rumors

James stated that the narrative being pushed by media outlets regarding his personal life was incorrect. He insisted that he did not engage in an affair while still in his marriage of 22 years. However, he acknowledged that his relationship with Polina has intensified since he moved out of the family home in June. The dancer explained that staying silent made him appear guilty, while speaking out made him seem defensive, creating a difficult public relations dilemma for him.

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Ola Jordan Describes Emotional Devastation

Ola Jordan previously opened up to HELLO! magazine about the traumatic end to her marriage. She described feeling rejected and alone after James moved out two months before their public announcement. Ola revealed that she received a call from Polina's husband, Jamie Cutler, which she described as the moment her world imploded. She shared that she felt as though her husband had given up on them, causing her significant emotional distress and a sense of failure.

Brendan Cole Supports James Jordan

Professional dancer Brendan Cole appeared alongside James on the Jeremy Vine program to discuss the situation. Cole jokingly pointed out that it is difficult to have an affair if one has already moved out of the marital home. James agreed with this sentiment, reinforcing his claim that the timeline of events did not support the allegations of cheating. The pair discussed the complexity of navigating public scrutiny while dealing with private family matters.

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Co-Parenting Remains A Priority

Despite the acrimonious split, James emphasized his commitment to co-parenting their six-year-old daughter, Ella Jordan. He stated that both he and Ola remain dedicated to ensuring Ella's happiness and well-being above all else. The former dance partners have been working to manage their separate lives while maintaining a cooperative relationship for the sake of their child. This commitment serves as a central focus for both parties as they navigate the aftermath of their divorce.

Future Steps and Public Statements

James mentioned that he plans to issue a formal statement at a later date to clarify the situation fully. He felt that the radio format was not suitable for providing a detailed explanation of the events leading to the breakup. Ola, meanwhile, expressed uncertainty about her future, noting that she is taking things one day at a time. Both former spouses acknowledge the difficulty of the situation but aim to resolve their differences with dignity and respect for their daughter.