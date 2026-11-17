Former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan addresses allegations of an affair with colleague Polina Mayer following his separation from wife Ola Jordan.

James Jordan has publicly addressed recent rumors regarding an extramarital affair while navigating his separation from wife Ola Jordan. The former professional dancer, who announced the end of his 22-year marriage in August, clarified his stance on allegations involving ballroom performer Polina Mayer during a recent television interview.

Jordan appeared on The Jeremy Vine show to discuss the personal turmoil surrounding his split. He confirmed that he moved out of the family home in June, a fact that had already been reported in the press. However, he used the platform to refute claims that he was unfaithful to Ola before the separation was finalized.

Also read James Jordan Defends Strictly Comments Amidst Divorce Scandal

James Jordan Refutes Cheating Claims

Jordan stated that the narrative suggesting he cheated during his marriage is incorrect. He explained that his relationship with Polina Mayer developed only after he had already separated from Ola. He described the situation as a lose-lose scenario where silence would imply guilt and speaking out would appear defensive.

He admitted to host Jeremy Vine that he had not spoken publicly about the allegations initially. Jordan noted that he believes it is unfair to discuss private matters unless both parties are present. He indicated that he plans to issue a formal statement at a later date to provide a full clarification of events.

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Ola Jordan Expresses Devastation

Ola Jordan has been vocal about the emotional impact of the split and the surrounding rumors. She revealed that her worst fears were confirmed when she received a phone call from Polina Mayer's husband, dancer Jamie Cutler. The call informed her of the alleged infidelity, which reportedly caused her world to implode.

Ola described feeling betrayed by James's actions and the way he has handled the narrative. She expressed shock that their decades of marriage seemed to mean nothing to him in the current situation. Sources close to the family state that Ola spent the day in tears after James's television appearance.

The dancer and choreographer also shared her feelings with HELLO! magazine. She stated that she had not just lost her husband but also her best friend and business partner all at once. She emphasized that the separation was not her decision and came as a total shock, despite things building up over time.

Vanessa Feltz Comments on Friendship

Television presenter Vanessa Feltz has revealed that she has been trying to support her friend James during this difficult period. The two formed a close bond when they were paired on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013. Feltz noted that she tries to offer advice regarding his separation, though she admits her words sometimes fall on deaf ears.

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James acknowledged that he and Feltz do not always agree on everything. He confirmed that they confide in each other about various aspects of their lives, including the current marital issues. Despite their differing views, their friendship remains strong following their time on the dance floor.

Polina Mayer Relationship Details

James Jordan insisted that his connection with Polina Mayer grew closer only after he moved out of the marital home. His spokesman told the Daily Mail that both Jordan and Mayer had recently separated from their respective partners. The relationship is therefore framed by James as a post-separation development rather than an affair.

However, insiders claim that Ola feels James is parading his new romance around public view. She is reportedly devastated that James is dating Mayer, especially after she had previously welcomed Mayer into their home to support their dance partnership. The situation has created a complex web of professional and personal tensions within the dance community.

As the legal and emotional proceedings continue, both parties are navigating a highly publicized split. Ola is trying to move forward one day at a time, despite the uncertainty of the future. James continues to maintain his innocence regarding the allegations of infidelity during the marriage.