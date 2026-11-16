Former Strictly pro James Jordan apologizes for calling a male dance routine sexual but stands by his opinion, while denying affair rumors during his split from Ola Jordan.

Former Strictly professional James Jordan issued a public apology on Monday following intense backlash for his criticism of a male dance routine broadcast on Sunday night. The 48-year-old dancer faced significant criticism from fans who defended the performance as artistic rather than inappropriate. Jordan took to Instagram to address the controversy, expressing regret for any distress his words may have caused while simultaneously asserting his right to hold his personal opinions.

Strictly Routine Sparks Controversy

Vito Coppola and Carlos Gu delivered a performance set to Kylie Minogue's Can't Get You Out of My Head, which was widely praised by viewers as one of the best professional dances seen on the show. The routine depicted a narrative where Coppola, portraying a reader at a bus stop, enters a mythical world to dance with Gu, who played the protagonist of a novel. Actor Alan Cumming provided the narration for the story, which drew inspiration from the romantasy genre popularized by Sarah J Maas's A Court of Thorns and Roses series. Fans described the dance as a powerful and emotive display of connection, directly contradicting Jordan's characterization of it.

Also read Ola Jordan Reacts to James Separation After His TV Interview Denying Affair

James Jordan's Original Criticism

James Jordan originally posted on X after watching the Strictly results, stating that he believed the pro performance focused less on dance and more on two men dancing sexually with each other. He questioned whether this type of content aligned with the brief for a family programme, suggesting that the sexual nature of the routine was inappropriate for the audience. His comments were met with immediate pushback from viewers who found the interpretation of the dance as sexual to be unwarranted and overly critical of a beautiful artistic expression.

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Denial of Affair Allegations

Jordan's recent return to the spotlight has been complicated by news of his divorce from his wife Ola after 22 years of marriage. Last week, reports emerged alleging that Jordan had an affair with Russian ballroom professional Polina Mayer, who is 34 years old. Ola Jordan, 44, recently gave a tell-all interview in which she stated that her worst fears regarding the marriage breakdown had been confirmed. Jordan broke his silence on the matter during an appearance on Friday's episode of Jeremy Vine with fellow dancer Brendan Cole, where he addressed the rumors directly.

Clarification on Personal Life

On the Jeremy Vine show, Jordan confirmed that he had moved out of the marital home in June but denied the allegations of an affair with Polina Mayer. He described the narrative being pushed by the media as incorrect and expressed that he considered it unfair for Ola to discuss their private marriage publicly without him being present to respond. Brendan Cole supported Jordan's stance, noting the logical inconsistency of claiming an affair occurred after one partner had moved out. Jordan acknowledged the difficult position he is in, stating that staying silent makes him appear guilty while speaking up makes him look defensive.