James Jordan Criticizes Strictly Come Dancing Routine Sparks Backlash

Former pro James Jordan faced intense public backlash after claiming a male duo performance on Strictly Come Dancing was inappropriate for a family show.

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan has ignited a fierce controversy after publicly criticizing a recent performance on the BBC series that featured two male dancers. Jordan took to social media platform X to argue that a romantic fantasy-themed group number was overly sexual and unsuitable for a family-oriented audience. His comments immediately drew a sharp rebuke from viewers, fans, and former colleagues who defended the artistic merit of the routine.

Core Details of the Controversial Routine

The dance in question appeared on the Sunday results show and was a romantasy-inspired piece performed by professional dancers Vito Coppola and Carlos Gu. The performance began at a bus stop where Vito Coppola was reading a novel before being magically transported into a mythical realm. There, he danced with Carlos Gu, who portrayed the protagonist from the book Coppola's character had been reading. The routine was set to Kylie Minogue's hit song 'Can't Get You Out of My Head' and featured narration by actor Alan Cumming.

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The choreography and execution were widely praised by the viewing public, with many labeling the number as one of the best professional dances seen on the show. However, Jordan viewed the performance through a different lens, suggesting the focus was on the men dancing sexually with each other rather than on traditional dance technique. He stated that such a performance did not align with the brief for a family programme, a sentiment that clashed sharply with the positive reception from the audience.

Stakeholder Positions and Public Outcry

The backlash against Jordan was swift and significant, with many viewers disagreeing that the dance was sexual in nature. One fan responded directly to Jordan's post, asking how he derived a sexual interpretation from what they described as a beautiful dance about connection. Another viewer emphasized that the performance was a powerful and emotive piece of storytelling, executed brilliantly by both dancers.

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Critics also pointed out that male dancers have been performing together for a very long time, arguing that Jordan's reaction was out of step with dance history. Some commenters highlighted the hypocrisy of his stance by referencing Strictly's own history of risqué routines. They noted that the Argentine Tango and the Rhumba are often celebrated on the show for being passionate and sexy, yet rarely face the same level of criticism as this male duo performance.

James Jordan Doubles Down and Personal Context

James Jordan did not retreat from his position, later adding a comment to his original post to defend his views. He questioned whether the public reaction would have been the same if two women had been dancing in a similar setting, wearing minimal clothing, and performing a provocative routine. He argued that not everything that is provocative is progressive, a statement that further fueled the debate online. This incident has occurred against the backdrop of significant personal turmoil for the 48-year-old dancer.

Jordan has been in the public spotlight recently due to the announcement that he and his wife Ola Jordan are divorcing after 22 years of marriage. Reports emerged last week suggesting that Jordan had embarked on an affair with Russian ballroom professional Polina Mayer, who is 34 years old. Ola Jordan subsequently gave a tell-all interview discussing the breakdown of their marriage, stating that her worst fears had been confirmed. James addressed these allegations on Friday's episode of Jeremy Vine, appearing alongside fellow dancer Brendan Cole.

Real-World Impact and Immediate Consequences

During the interview, Jeremy Vine questioned James about the divorce and the affair rumors. James admitted he had moved out in June but denied having an affair, describing the narrative being pushed by the press as incorrect. He claimed he had grown closer to someone since moving out but insisted there was no infidelity. Brendan Cole joked that it is difficult to have an affair if one has moved out, to which James agreed, stating that the narrative was a lose-lose situation for him.

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The controversy highlights the ongoing scrutiny faced by former contestants on Strictly Come Dancing, particularly regarding their public statements and personal lives. Jordan's comments have drawn attention to the evolving standards of what is considered appropriate content on a long-running family entertainment program. The incident serves as a reminder of the intense public interest in the personal and professional lives of the show's alumni, as well as the polarizing nature of artistic expression in mainstream media.