James Jordan Confronted By Ola Over Polina Mayer Affair Claims

Ola Jordan's world imploded after Jamie Cutler revealed James Jordan and Polina Mayer were sleeping together, sparking a public divorce battle.

Ola Jordan, the former Strictly Come Dancing professional, is reportedly battling emotional devastation after receiving a shocking telephone call from Jamie Cutler. The call informed her that her estranged husband, James Jordan, was allegedly having an affair with his dance partner, Polina Mayer. The revelation has sent shockwaves through the professional dance community and sparked a fierce public dispute over the timeline of the alleged infidelity.

Allegations Of Infidelity Revealed By Husband

James Jordan is said to have confronted his estranged husband by Ola over fears he had an affair with glamorous Russian dancer, Polina Mayer. The former Strictly star's 'world imploded' when she received a call from Polina's dancer husband Jamie Cutler to tell her of the alleged infidelity, according to reports. But James, 48, has reportedly insisted a relationship with Polina, 34, did not start before his split from Ola in August after 22 years of marriage.

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An insider close to Ola, 44, told The Sun that she was 'stunned' to receive such a call from Polina's husband. The source described the moment as traumatic for the television personality. Ola was stunned, she said she felt like her whole world was imploding as he spoke. Jamie told her that she deserved to know what had been going on, he said she needed to know everything.

Timeline Dispute Between The Dancing Couples

Polina, 34, and James, 48, have appeared in many dance videos together on their socials, especially during dance rehearsals for their The Legends in Vegas: After Hours tour. The tour features Brendan Cole, James, Pasha Kovalev, Vincent Simone and Ian Waite and Polina often rotates in as James's dance partner. She is a professional champion dancer and also a dance teacher at AURA Dance Studios in Solihull.

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Jamie, 37, who is a professional dancer in Belgium's version of Dancing With The Stars, is said to have told Ola he was filing for divorce from Polina. The source said: 'Jamie called Ola out of the blue last week. He said Polina and James were sleeping together and that he believed Polina cheated on him with James.' This claim directly contradicts the stance taken by James Jordan's side of the story regarding the start of their relationship.

James Jordan Denies Prior Relationship

However those close to James have said his romance with Polina only began after their split from both Ola and Jamie. A spokesperson told the Sun on Sunday: 'I can confirm that James and Polina have grown closer in recent weeks since separating from their respective partners.' This statement aims to clarify that the emotional bond did not exist while James was still married to Ola.

The Daily Mail has contacted James and Ola Jordan's representative for comment as well as Polina and Jamie. The conflicting narratives have created a complex web of allegations that both parties must now navigate. The situation highlights the intense pressures faced by professional dancers who often work in close physical proximity during tours and rehearsals.

Ola Jordan's Past Social Media Warnings

Last month, Ola strongly hinted that there were difficulties in her 22-year marriage to James. The professional dancer reposted a number of pointed clips about cheating to her Instagram stories. The first video clip asked 'why cheat when you can just leave' before she shared another which read: 'No one will do you dirtier than a man who swears he hates cheaters, judges other men for being unfaithful, and preaches about loyalty, just to turn around and cheat on you himself.'

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In August, the pair, who started dating in 1999 before marrying in 2003, confirmed they had decided to end their marriage after a trial separation. They welcomed their six-year-old daughter Ella in February 2020 via IVF following a three-year fertility battle. Another video on infidelity, shared by Ola, read: 'Most men who cheat are at war with themselves - insecure, emotionally underdeveloped, and addicted to external validation. They chase attention because they are empty inside, not because they are unloved.'

Co-Parenting Priorities Amidst Divorce

Sharing a joint statement at the time, they said their main priority was co-parenting their six-year-old daughter Ella. James, who was also a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, added how his 'mental health hasn't been in a good place for quite a time' and had 'been struggling more than I've let people see and I'm taking the time I need to focus on getting myself into a healthier place, both for myself and for Ella'.

Before the string of posts, Ola shared clips of their daughter Ella as she helped sweep up the fallen leaves in the garden of their marital home. The couple met in Blackpool and were initially dance partners before their professional relationship developed into romance. They both shot to fame as professionals on Strictly Come Dancing, becoming household names in the United Kingdom. The legal and emotional complexities of their separation continue to unfold in the public eye.