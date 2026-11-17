Former professional dancer James Jordan issued an apology and defended his views after facing backlash for describing a recent male dance routine on the popular BBC program.

James Jordan, the former professional dancer from Strictly Come Dancing, has publicly issued an apology following intense public backlash over his recent comments regarding a male dance performance on the BBC One television program. The 48-year-old specialist faced widespread criticism after he described a routine performed on Sunday night as featuring two men dancing sexually with each other on a family-oriented show.

Context of the Controversial Statement

James Jordan took to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his initial opinions after watching the results show. He wrote that the professional performance seemed less about dance and more about two men engaging in a sexual interaction, which he questioned as appropriate for a family program. His post immediately drew a flood of negative responses from viewers who defended the artistic merit and innocence of the choreography.

Also read James Jordan Faces Backlash Over Strictly Dance Critique Amid Divorce and Affair Denials

The performance in question featured professional dancers Vito Coppola, aged 34, and Carlos Gu, aged 33. The routine was set to the song Can't Get You Out of My Head by Kylie Minogue and included narration by actor Alan Cumming. The dance told a story inspired by the romantasy genre, specifically drawing elements from popular novel series such as A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J Maas. Viewers praised the connection and emotional depth of the piece rather than seeing any inappropriate elements.

Apology and Continued Defense of Opinion

Following the significant public outcry, James Jordan posted a statement on Instagram on Monday to address the controversy. He expressed regret for any upset his initial post may have caused but firmly maintained that his intention was never to offend anyone. He emphasized that he respects differing perspectives and believes everyone is entitled to their own views, even when those views cause disagreement or offense.

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Jordan stated that he stands by his right to hold and express his opinion, arguing that respect for differing viewpoints should work both ways. He suggested that the public should be able to disagree without questioning each other's right to speak. Despite the apology, he reiterated that he believes in the importance of free expression and that his personal assessment of the dance remains valid in his own context.

Gender Double Standard Claims Spark Further Debate

In subsequent posts on X, James Jordan expanded on his rationale, questioning whether there is a gender double standard at play in public reactions to dance performances. He asked if the public reaction would have been the same if two women had performed a provocative routine in similar attire. He noted that while not everything provocative is necessarily progressive, he felt the criticism of his comment was disproportionate to the content of the dance itself.

Many fans and critics rejected his comparison, pointing out that the male dancers were fully clothed and that the choreography focused on storytelling and technical skill rather than sexual suggestion. Commentators highlighted that men have been dancing together powerfully and emotively for a very long time, long before contemporary social debates on gender and sexuality emerged. The consensus among the majority of respondents was that Jordan misinterpreted the artistic intent of the performance.

Personal Life and Recent Media Appearance

The controversy over the dance routine has overshadowed other recent developments in James Jordan's life, particularly regarding his separation from his wife Ola. The couple, who both rose to fame on Strictly Come Dancing, announced their divorce after 22 years of marriage. Ola Jordan, aged 44, recently gave an interview discussing the breakdown of their relationship, stating that her worst fears had been confirmed regarding the state of their marriage.

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Reports had circulated suggesting that James Jordan had an affair with Russian ballroom professional Polina Mayer, who is 34 years old. Jordan addressed these allegations during an appearance on Jeremy Vine's radio show on Friday. He denied having an affair, stating that the narrative being pushed by the press was incorrect. He mentioned that he had moved out of the family home in June and had grown closer to someone during that time, but maintained that no marital infidelity occurred.

Brendan Cole, a fellow dancer and friend, joined the conversation on the program, supporting Jordan's position by noting that it would be difficult to have an affair after moving out of the shared residence. Jordan explained that he had remained silent to avoid an unfair one-sided discussion of their private matters. He described the situation as a lose-lose scenario, where speaking out makes him look defensive, but staying silent makes him appear guilty. He concluded by emphasizing that he would continue to speak his mind, regardless of public disagreement.