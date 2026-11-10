James Jordan and Polina Mayer Spend Night at London Hotel Amid Ola Jordan Devastation

Former Strictly star James Jordan checked into London's Kimpton Fitzroy with dancer Polina Mayer, sparking devastating reactions from his ex-wife Ola Jordan following separation rumors.

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan spent a £400-a-night weekend at the five-star Kimpton Fitzroy hotel in London with his new partner, Russian dancer Polina Mayer. The couple was spotted entering the luxury establishment on Saturday, marking a highly publicized step in their relationship shortly after reports of an affair emerged, leaving James's ex-wife, Ola Jordan, emotionally devastated. James, 48, and Polina, 34, were seen drinking together and chatting after a performance in Guildford, Surrey, as part of their dance tour, before heading to the hotel where they were observed smoking cigarettes outside.

Hotel Stay And Tour Activities Details

The pair, who coordinated in matching black outfits for their evening appearance, were observed in good spirits during their time following the show in Guildford, Surrey. Their interaction extended from the performance venue to a local bar where they enjoyed drinks with friends, and subsequently to the Kimpton Fitzroy. James and Polina have been appearing frequently together on social media, particularly during rehearsals for their joint project, The Legends in Vegas: After Hours tour. This public visibility has intensified scrutiny on their personal lives, especially given the recent separation of James from his long-term spouse.

Also read Ola Jordan Breaks Silence on James Jordan Affair with Polina Mayer After Emotional London Sighting

Ola Jordan Devastation And Confusion

Ola Jordan, 44, stated that her world imploded upon receiving a call from Polina's husband, Jamie Cutler, which informed her of the alleged infidelity. Ola described the experience as traumatic, noting that she felt as though she had lost her husband, best friend, and business partner all at once. She revealed to HELLO! magazine that she has no clue what the future holds and is trying to navigate the situation one day at a time, describing herself as feeling rejected, alone, and like a failure. The separation between the former dance duo occurred in June, two months before they officially announced their split, with James moving out of their shared home.

James Defends Relationship Timeline

James Jordan has consistently maintained that his relationship with Polina Mayer did not begin prior to his separation from Ola. His spokesman confirmed to the Daily Mail that James and Polina have grown closer in recent weeks only since they separated from their respective partners. Despite Ola's suspicions that changes in James's behavior started as far back as 2024 when they first began dancing together, James insisted at the time that their connection was strictly platonic. A friend of Ola's mentioned that she has many questions and is reflecting on the moment she learned of the alleged cheating, questioning everything that transpired over their 22-year marriage.

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Co-Parenting Commitment For Daughter Ella

Amid the personal turmoil and public allegations, both James and Ola have reaffirmed their commitment to co-parenting their six-year-old daughter, Ella. James stated in an interview with HELLO! that despite the difficult time for both of them, they remain dedicated to looking after Ella's best interests at all times. The couple emphasized that they will continue to work together to ensure their daughter's happiness and stability during this period of change. Ola described the separation as a shock that was not her decision, noting that such issues often build up over time and are not straightforward to resolve.

Public Reaction And Media Coverage

The incident has drawn significant media attention, with reports from The Sun On Sunday detailing how Ola confronted her estranged husband over her fears of an affair. Images of the couple at the hotel bar and entering the Kimpton Fitzroy have circulated widely, fueling public discourse about the end of one of Britain's most famous dance partnerships. Ola expressed that seeing the pictures would be hard to bear, as her world feels like it has fallen apart while James appears to be moving forward with his new life. The situation highlights the complex intersection of professional partnership, personal life, and public expectation for former celebrity dancers.