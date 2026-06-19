James 'Jimmy' Burrows, a Five-Decades Television Legend, Passes Away at 93

In 2026, Hollywood lost three legendary stars, including the influential television director James 'Jimmy' Burrows. He was 93 years old and has left a remarkable legacy for generations.

Hollywood mourned the deaths of some of its most legendary stars in 2026, including Broadway performer and influencer Bret Hanna-Shuford, comedy acting icon Catherine O'Hara and Dawson's Creek actor James Van Der Beek.

In February, founding producer and director of TV for five decades, James 'Jimmy' Burrows, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. His family statement celebrated his extraordinary life and enduring legacy as a legendary director, mentor, and creative force. Beyond his remarkable achievements and kindness, Burrows will be remembered for his influence on countless artists, the stories he helped tell, and the millions of people whose lives were brightened by his work.

He will be profoundly missed and forever remembered. The sitcom Cheers, which aired from 1982 to 1993, captured the hearts of millions with its depiction of a close-knit group of locals who spent their time at a Boston bar. Since 1997, James Burrows was one of the most influential and beloved directors in television history, having worked on more than 1,000 episodes of TV and serving as a mentor to many future industry professionals.

He left behind four daughters and seven grandchildren, all of whom loved and cherished him on the verge of his retirement. The lives he touched will forever reflect his heart and kindness, reminding people of the importance of making a difference in everyone's lives.

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James 'Jimmy' Burrows 5 Decades Television Legend West Wing Creator Cheers Creator Dancing With The Stars Cast Member Addition Cheers Sitcom TV Legend Broadway Influencer TV Director

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