James "Jim" Rogan: From Okinawa's Shores to 101 Years of Service

veteran Jim Rogan, who survived the Battle of Okinawa and served 50 years in the Marines, Army and public liFe, dies at 101. his story chronicles war heroics, family devotion and a life that spanned a century of American history.

James "Jim" Rogan, a Marine veteran who fought in the Battle of Okinawa and later served in the Army, died Saturday, Oct. 31 at the age of 101. Rogan's life, marked by wartime bravery and decades of public service, spans from the Pacific frontlines of World War Two to a quiet retirement in Florida.

From Okinawa to the Home Front

During the 1945 Battle of Okinawa, Rogan, a radio lineman and rifleman, survived harrowing nights where "the nights were the longest." He recounted a sniper's bullet that hissed past his head and a mortar shell that knocked him to the ground. When ordered to clear a cave suspected of harboring Japanese soldiers, Rogan listened for voices instead of using grenades. He was relieved to find women and children inside, and he escorted them to safety. The island suffered 12,520 American casualties, yet Rogan emerged alive, a testament to his resilience.

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Before Okinawa, Rogan had fought in the Marshall Islands campaign and the Battle of Guam. At Guam, a fellow Marine's accidental shotgun blast knocked off his helmet, but Rogan survived without serious injury. In the trenches and battlefield rubble, he even faced a "rat the size of a cat" while hospitalized after the war.

Postwar Journey Through Two Armed Forces

After the war, Rogan served as a Marine stationed in northern China, a posting he described as challenging because of the food quality. He then transferred to the U.S. Army, received a commission, and guarded high‑ranking Nazi prisoners at Spandau Prison. His army career included deployments to Korea and Japan, service with the 7th Cavalry Regiment and the 82nd Airborne Division, and culminated in a retirement promotion to Major.

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Following his military career, Rogan worked at a bank in Connecticut before retiring with his wife, Marian, to Florida. After Marian's death in 2002, Rogan moved near his children and grandchildren in the Washington, D.C., area. He celebrated a 90th birthday at a Washington Capitals hockey game, and former Defense Secretary and retired Marine General Jim Mattis called to wish him well on a later birthday.

Family, Service and Longevity

Rogan's family life was equally remarkable. He married Marian and had four children, eight grandchildren and four great‑grandchildren. Even in his frail later years, he remained socially active, visiting the Fort Myer/Henderson Hall military base for coffee and conversation, and was known for tipping staff generously. He passed away surrounded by family, with his survivors mourning the loss of a man who exemplified courage and patriotism.

Rogan's story, told through interviews and recorded memories, provides a vivid portrait of a generation that endured the Pacific war, transitioned into peacetime military roles, and lived through five decades of American change. His life illustrates the enduring value of service, family devotion, and the pursuit of the American dream, even amid upheaval and hardship.