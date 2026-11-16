James Haskell DJ Set at Hampstead Christmas Lights Draws Ex-Chloe Madeley

James Haskell performed a DJ set at the Hampstead Christmas lights switch-on on Sunday, where he was seen enjoying a friendly catch-up with ex-wife Chloe Madeley.

James Haskell, the former rugby player turned DJ, performed at the Hampstead Christmas lights switch-on event on Sunday, an occasion that saw him share a warm moment with his ex-wife, Chloe Madeley.

The exes, who have a four-year-old daughter named Bodhi and separated in 2023, displayed a friendly demeanor as they caught up in a local pub following the festivities.

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The event was hosted by Love Island star Josh Denzel and featured a performance by Simon Cowell's boyband December 10, marking the first time the group has illuminated the area in several years.

Public Display of Amicable Co-Parenting

Chloe Madeley, 39, appeared to be in high spirits during the gathering, engaging in animated conversation with Haskell, 41, who enjoyed a pint after completing his DJ set for the crowd.

Since the breakdown of their marriage, the two have successfully co-parented Bodhi and have worked to form a genuine friendship, a dynamic that Chloe notes took years to establish.

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This public appearance follows recent private moments shared by the couple, including a photo montage Chloe posted of a joint trip to France with Bodhi and Haskell, highlighting their continued cooperative parenting relationship.

Reflections on Past Relationship Pressures

Haskell recently opened up about his past relationship regrets on the Nolans Uncensored podcast, reflecting on the factors that contributed to the end of his marriage to Madeley.

The former athlete admitted that his demanding career schedule, which included 12 trips to Ibiza in a single year immediately after their daughter's birth, placed significant strain on the marriage.

He questioned his own priorities at the time, acknowledging that his workaholic nature and inability to plan weekends made balancing family life difficult, even after he retired from his 17-year rugby career in 2019.

Celebrity Attendees and Community Atmosphere

Other notable figures were present at the festive event, including James Corden, 48, and Nicole Appleton, 51, who were spotted enjoying the atmosphere and exploring local food and craft stalls.

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Appleton was seen wrapped in a Burberry scarf while sipping wine, and Corden was observed with a grin on his face as he embraced the festive spirit alongside the large crowds gathered for the occasion.

The event drew a significant turnout to Hampstead, with residents gathering to watch the twinkly lights illuminate the area, creating a communal hub for celebration and social interaction.

Current Stability and Future Outlook

Following his separation from Madeley, Haskell dated Big Brother star Sara McLean, but the pair split just two days after their relationship became public knowledge.

He has also been a participant on the dating show Celebs Go Dating, as he navigates his personal life and professional career as a DJ who regularly performs at major international venues.

Haskell stated on the podcast that he now prioritizes spending time with his daughter and others, noting that he has reached a point where he is very happy with his current balance of work and life.

The continued friendly interactions between Haskell and Madeley suggest that they have moved past their marital difficulties to focus on the well-being of their daughter and their individual paths forward.