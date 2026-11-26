Monumental exhibition of Haida artist James Hart opens Nov. 20 at the American Museum of Natural History, featuring 13 works and the 3 WatchMen sculpture.

Monumental: The 3 WatchMen and Other Works by James Hart officially opened to the public on November 20 within the rotating contemporary art gallery located in the Northwest Coast Hall at the American Museum of Natural History. This new exhibition places the artistic legacy of Haida artist and Indigenous chief James Hart at the center of the museum's permanent collection, effectively bridging traditional Indigenous heritage with contemporary artistic expression. The showcase presents a cohesive narrative that intertwines family history, ancestral wisdom, and modern materials into a single, immersive space for visitors.

Central Sculpture Features Three Watchmen Figures

The exhibition centers around "3 WatchMen," a monumental pole standing approximately seven feet tall, carved from yellow cedar. This sculpture depicts three human figures positioned back-to-back, each facing a different direction to survey their surroundings. This design continues the longstanding Haida tradition of placing watchmen figures on poles to guard against physical and spiritual dangers. James Hart explained that these figures were designed to look out for the community, serving as protectors rather than mere decorative elements.

Hart emphasized that the figures represent a vital reminder for people to stay alert to potential dangers. He noted that modern society faces many safety concerns, making the protective role of these figures highly relevant. The artist hopes visitors will look beyond the sheer scale of the piece to contemplate the spiritual message embedded within the work. He believes the watchmen function effectively in the spiritual world, offering a sense of security and guidance to those who view them.

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Hart's Artistic Background and Foundry Training

James Hart Edenshaw, born in 1952 on Haida Gwaii in British Columbia, carries the ancestral name and title 7IDANsuu as chief of the Stastas Eagle Clan. He later worked alongside prominent Haida artists Robert Davidson and Bill Reid before establishing his own independent practice in the mid-1980s. His diverse portfolio includes wood carving, graphic design, jewelry making, and bronze casting. This variety of mediums is reflected throughout the current exhibition, demonstrating his versatility and deep-rooted connection to Haida art forms.

Hart described his transition into working with bronze as a significant evolution in his career, stating that his people effectively hit the Bronze Age in 1982. He acquired his skills directly from foundry workers rather than through formal art school education. This hands-on approach allowed him to learn technical processes from experienced professionals, giving him the confidence to scale up smaller concepts into large sculptures. He expressed pride in his ability to collaborate with foundry experts to produce high-quality pieces that honor traditional designs.

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Exhibition Highlights Family Legacy and Contemporary Works

Aside from the central pole, the exhibition features twelve other significant works that highlight both historical continuity and modern innovation. Notable pieces include "Shaman," a four-foot-tall bronze figure that addresses humanity's relationship with the natural world, and a gold "Beaver Bracelet" created for Hart's mother. The collection also displays two versions of the "Raven Bowl," one carved from wood and another cast in silver with a gold wash. These items illustrate Hart's ability to adapt traditional motifs across different materials and scales.

The exhibition also honors Hart's lineage by including a "Shark Bracelet" created around 1890 by his great-great-grandfather, Charles Edenshaw. Charles Edenshaw was an influential Haida artist and chief who also held the name and title 7IDANsuu, creating a direct familial link between the historical and contemporary works. This connection underscores the responsibility Hart feels toward the generations that preceded him. A short film by filmmaker Michael Bourquin further explores Hart's creative process, his legacy, and the family tradition of art-making that continues to influence his work.