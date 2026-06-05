James Handy girlfriend’s son seen calmly walking away from where ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ actor was stabbed to death

Chilling surveillance footage shows the suspect who allegedly murdered “Top Gun:Maverick” actor James Handy walking away from the bloody scene before returning and giving himself up to police.

Chilling surveillance footage shows the suspect in the murder of “Top Gun: Maverick” actor James Handy walking away from the bloody scene before returning and giving himself up to police.

Michael Gledhill, the 44-year-old son of Handy’s girlfriend, was seen on a neighbor’s doorbell camera sauntering down the sidewalk away from the front lawn of a Los Angeles home where the actor was repeatedly stabbed in the chest, according to video obtained by Fox 11 Los Angeles. Gledhill could then be seen returning to the residence — where he lives with his mother — when Los Angeles police said he flagged officers down and told them he was the man they were looking for, the video shows.

Surveillance footage from the scene showed suspect Michael Gledhill walking past the suburban home before he was later seen returning to the location with police, authorities said. James Handy appeared in a number of movies and television shows during the span of his career. Los Angeles Police said officers rushed to the home around 9:30 a.m. Thursday after a 911 caller horrifyingly claimed “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.

” Handy, 81, was found unconscious and bleeding from a stab wound in the chest outside the home. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The motive for the slaying remains under investigation. Handy had a long career as a character actor that began in the 1970s.

His most recent role was in the Hollywood blockbuster sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” where he played a bartender named Jimmy. Actor James Handy, pictured here on a 1995 episode of NYPD Blue, was killed Wednesday in a stabbing in Los Angeles. He also was known for his role in “Jumanji,” the 1995 cult classic starring Robin Williams, in which he played an exterminator.

Surveillance footage from the scene showed suspect Michael Gledhill walking past the suburban home before he was later seen returning to the location with police, authorities said. James Handy appeared in a number of movies and television shows during the span of his career. A scene outside James Handy's home where he was allegedly stabbed to death. Actor James Handy, pictured here on a 1995 episode of NYPD Blue, was killed Wednesday in a stabbing in Los Angeles.





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