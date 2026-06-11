James Gunn Weighs In on Superman vs. Lex Luthor Fight Scene, Upcoming Movies, and More

James Gunn, the director of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shares updates about his projects and engages with fans on Threads. He recently responded to a fan discussion about Superman's fight scene with Lex Luthor and upcoming movies like David Ayer's Heart of the Beast and Souvenir. He also explained why Milly Alcock's Supergirl has her ears pierced in the promotional materials.

James Gunn remains quite active on Threads and regularly shares updates about his projects. He also occasionally engages with fans to offer insights into his movies.

Recently, Gunn weighed in on a fan discussion questioning how Lex Luthor was able to issue commands faster than Superman could react during the fight scenes. A fan then tried to explain them, ‘Because he wasn’t reacting, he was acting before. The thing they made clear was that Lex had studied like it was a big game against a rival. He looked for patterns and took advantage, setting Superman up intentionally so as to be countered.

In the comics, Superman relies mostly on his powers until given reason to train, as it’s not often others can even keep up. ’ It seems the fans were most likely discussing Superman’s fight sequence with Engineer and Ultraman as Luthor was seen commanding them. The movie will also bring back Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane alongside Skyler Gisondo, Frank Grillo, and Sara Sampaio, among others.

Brad Pitt & His Dog Fight Alaskan Wolves in David Ayer’s Heart of the Beast Trailer. The first trailer for David Ayer’s Heart of the Beast shows Brad Pitt and his loyal companion surviving the Alaskan wilderness. ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive trailer for Souvenir. This comes ahead of the upcoming independent comedy-drama’s world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

A Law & Order: SVU fan favorite just landed their next major role, and Western fans should pay attention. The veteran actor joins an ensemble cast in the upcoming Western series. Amy Adams’ new thriller series has made a strong start on Apple TV, attracting significant viewer interest shortly after its release. Michael Douglas stepped away from acting last year but is now back for his beloved director’s new project.

A new Supergirl clip suggests a possible connection between Jason Momoa’s Lobo and Brainiac. The latter will debut in the upcoming episode. Aaron Pierre’s John Stewart might have a very different look in Man of Tomorrow. The actor is set to make his debut as the character in the upcoming film.

James Gunn has finally explained why Milly Alcock’s Kara Zor-El / Supergirl has her ears pierced in the promotional materials. André Holland teams up with two popular DCU stars in the newly released They Fight trailer. The Sheldon Candis-directed sports drama film is set to be released soon





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James Gunn Marvel Cinematic Universe Superman Lex Luthor Fight Scene David Ayer Souvenir Heart Of The Beast Rachel Brosnahan Frank Grillo Sara Sampaio Brad Pitt Dog Alaskan Wolves Lobo Brainiac John Stewart Kara Zor-El Supergirl André Holland They Fight Sheldon Candis Sports Drama Film

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