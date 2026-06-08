James Gunn Unveils First Look at Superman's Fortress of Solitude in New Image

James Gunn shares a photo of David Corenswet's Superman entering the Fortress of Solitude, teasing the upcoming 'Superman' sequel 'Man of Tomorrow' and the 'Supergirl' film. Details on Brainiac, Maxima, and release dates revealed.

James Gunn , co-head of the DC Universe, shared a new image on X on June 7, 2026, showing David Corenswet's Superman entering what fans believe is the Fortress of Solitude.

The post, captioned 'Inside the Fortress. #Superman,' has already gained over 625,000 views on the platform. Notably, Gunn has not confirmed whether the image is from the upcoming Superman sequel 'Man of Tomorrow' or the 'Supergirl' film. The director previously revealed set photos featuring Nicholas Hoult's return as Lex Luthor in the Superman sequel.

Additional images went viral showing Superman taking down Luthor's new warsuit, which Gunn had already teased publicly. As for 'Man of Tomorrow,' the sequel will see Superman and Lex Luthor join forces against a common enemy. German actor Lars Eidinger will play Brainiac, the film's main antagonist.

Additionally, Adria Arjona will reportedly portray Maxima, while the sequel will also introduce The Engineer and John Stewart. For context, Brainiac first appeared in Action Comics #242 in July 1958. The villain travels the universe shrinking and bottling cities to absorb their knowledge. His targets have included the Kryptonian capital of Kandor, making him one of Superman's greatest foes.

In the meantime, fans will see Corenswet's Superman before the sequel arrives, as 'Supergirl' hits theaters on June 26. The film stars House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El alongside Corenswet. A recently released clip shows Superman welcoming Supergirl to Earth, though a language barrier complicates their first meeting. Rachel Brosnahan will also return as Lois Lane in 'Man of Tomorrow.

' The highly anticipated sequel is set to arrive in theaters on July 9, 2027





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