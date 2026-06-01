James Gunn Teases Two Mystery Additions for DC Universe

James Gunn recently dropped a tantalizing hint about two major DC characters arriving in the blossoming DCU, with one of them potentially being a bit obvious and the other a potential big surprise. Gunn confirmed they would see 'two of them' soon, without providing specificities.

James Gunn recently teased two mystery additions coming to the DCU , with one of them potentially being a bit obvious while the other could be a major surprise.

Last week, Gunn was asked if we would see General Zod, Doomsday, Dr. Fate, Black Adam, Ultraman with the Crime Syndicate, or Darkseid in the cinematic universe. In surprising news, Gunn responded with the statement that we would see 'two of them' soon.

'Not too long' from now, he added, without confirming who exactly. However, we can infer that one of them might be an upcoming animated series, Mister Miracle, based on Tom King and Mitch Gerads' comic run of the character, which Gunn has already confirmed as canonical to the DCU. The possibility of another character's appearance remains, as we'll take a look at the others and see where they might fit in the larger DCU.

Considering the character's iconic status in DC lore and frequent clashes with major players in the DCU, Darkseid's DCU live-action debut is quite possible. Zod, another significant player in Zack Snyder's DC projects, seems almost incredibly likely to appear given the focus on the Superman universe in upcoming movies. The absurdity of Marvel's Ultraman and Bizarro Superman characters makes them unlikely fits for the current DCU theme.

Doomsday, one of Superman's most legendary villains, is even less likely as the already almost brimming Superman movies have several villains already





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DCU DC Comics Superman Black Adam Mister Miracle General Zod Doomsday Dr. Fate Ultraman With The Crime Syndicate

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