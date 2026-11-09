James Gunn Steps Down as DC Studios Co-CEO, Assures Fans of Continuity

James Gunn and Peter Safran have exited their roles as co-CEOs of DC Studios. Gunn confirms that the DC Universe will not be rebooted, with Man of Tomorrow set for summer release and new projects in development.

James Gunn has officially stepped down from his position as co-CEO of DC Studios, marking a significant shift in the leadership and creative direction of the franchise.

Alongside his partner Peter Safran, Gunn announced the departure in a heartfelt statement shared on social media. Despite the sudden nature of the exit, Gunn has moved quickly to address widespread speculation among fans regarding the potential reboot of the DC Universe. He provided clear reassurance that he and Safran are not immediately finished with the DC brand or superhero projects.

Also read DC Studios Leadership Shakeup James Gunn and Peter Safran Step Down

Gunn Confirms DC Projects Continue

Gunn confirmed that the highly anticipated film Man of Tomorrow is scheduled for release this summer and revealed that he has already begun engaging on another new DC project, which he is currently writing. He indicated that the future direction would depend on how this new endeavor progresses. Crucially, Gunn suggested that the DC Universe established under his tenure will not be rebooted, stating that the characters they have set up will continue to live on.

This message was intended to provide stability and continuity for fans who had grown attached to the cinematic landscape they helped build. In his farewell message, Gunn reflected on his deep personal connection to the source material, sharing how his journey began as a child in Manchester, Missouri, where he wrote and drew comics blending DC characters with his own creations.

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He described having full access to these iconic characters as a dream come true, admitting that while he was initially unsure about accepting the role, he could not pass up the unique opportunity. Gunn highlighted numerous high points of his tenure, including the release of Superman and Clayface, the creation of Peacemaker, and the process behind The People vs. Jeff Goldblum. He described the development of Man of Tomorrow as the best filmmaking experience of his life.

Leadership Changes at DC Studios

He also expressed gratitude for working with Safran and the passionate teams behind every project. Gunn noted that while he will miss the people around him and the role of caretaker for these great characters, he feels incredibly relieved and excited to return to pure filmmaking without administrative responsibilities. Following the departure of Gunn and Safran, DC Studios has moved swiftly to appoint new leadership.

Jeremy Latcham, a veteran from Marvel Studios, has been named the new president and chief creative officer of DC Studios. This appointment signals a new era for the company as it seeks to maintain momentum and continue the work started by the previous leadership. The transition has sparked considerable discussion within the fandom, with many concerned about the future of Man of Tomorrow.

Future Plans for DC Universe

However, the teaser of future collaboration and the confirmation of ongoing projects suggest that the studio aims for continuity rather than a complete reset. The appointment of Latcham, who brings extensive experience from one of the biggest competitors in the superhero genre, indicates a strategic move to stabilize the studio during this leadership change. Fans are now waiting to see how Latcham will navigate the existing slate and integrate Gunn's vision into the broader studio strategy.

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The emphasis remains on delivering high-quality storytelling that honors the legacy of the characters while pushing the franchise forward in an evolving entertainment landscape.