James Gunn and Peter Safran Step Down as DC Studios Co-CEOs December 1, 2026

James Gunn and Peter Safran leave DC Studios leadership on December 1, 2026, following Skydance acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, with new executive Jeremy Latcham taking over creative control.

James Gunn and Peter Safran are officially stepping down from their positions as co-CEOs of DC Studios on December 1, 2026. This major leadership transition follows the acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery by Skydance Media. The departure marks the end of a four-year tenure that significantly reshaped the DC Universe film and television landscape. Jennifer Holland, Gunn's wife and a producer on several DC projects, was highlighted as someone who would feel significant relief regarding his departure. Gunn posted a personal message on his Threads account addressing the emotional weight of this transition. He stated that his wife does not need to feel guilty about being the happiest person about him leaving the demanding job. The director acknowledged that his dual role as filmmaker and studio executive created immense personal pressure over the last four years. Balancing creative duties with corporate responsibilities left little room for rest or family time. He expressed gratitude for the experience but emphasized his eagerness to return to pure filmmaking.

Former Marvel executive Jeremy Latcham will assume the position of President and Chief Creative Officer at DC Studios. This strategic move aligns with the broader corporate restructuring initiated by Skydance Media after acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery. The appointment of Latcham signals a new chapter for DC Studios under different creative guidance. Gunn used his farewell statement to thank fans for embracing the characters and stories introduced during his tenure. He acknowledged the support received for the new iterations of Superman and other iconic figures. The transition of power occurs within a complex corporate environment defined by the Skydance acquisition. Warner Bros. Discovery underwent significant changes that necessitated a review of its studio leadership. The broader entertainment industry is watching closely to see how Skydance will integrate its vision with DC's existing slate.

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Gunn cited his ADHD Hyperfocus as a major factor in the difficulty of managing his time effectively. He described the cognitive strain of switching between artistic creation and administrative leadership as particularly taxing. Despite these challenges, Gunn pointed to specific successes achieved during his leadership. These highlights include the theatrical release of the film Superman and the production of the series Peacemaker. He also noted the making of Clayface as a significant milestone in his time at the studio. Additionally, he mentioned reading scripts for a project titled The People Vs Gorilla Grodd as part of his duties. Gunn described working on the upcoming film Man of Tomorrow as the best filmmaking experience of his life. This praise underscored the strong professional partnership between the two executives. Their collaborative efforts were central to the current strategic direction of the DC brand.

Stepping down from the co-CEO role does not mean James Gunn is leaving the DC Universe entirely. Gunn and Safran have already begun developing new projects under their existing contracts. Gunn is currently writing a new DC project that remains separate from his executive duties. The film Man of Tomorrow, which serves as the sequel to Superman, is scheduled for release on July 9, 2027. This release date confirms that Gunn's direct creative influence will continue for at least another year. Fans have expressed concern regarding the future of this sequel following the leadership news. However, the production timeline suggests that principal work on the film is already underway. The separation of Gunn from executive management allows him to focus solely on his directorial and writing responsibilities. This shift is expected to improve the quality of output from his creative team.

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The omission of certain projects, such as Supergirl, in his statement has drawn attention from observers. Some reports note that Supergirl was noticeably absent from the list of Gunn's celebrated works. This silence has led to speculation about the project's status under the new leadership structure. The success of upcoming releases will determine the long-term impact of this leadership change on the franchise. Critics and fans alike are analyzing how the new regime will handle established narratives. The industry remains cautious about how creative continuity will be maintained amidst such high-profile changes. Every decision made by the new leadership will be scrutinized for its potential impact on long-standing fan expectations. The coming months will reveal whether the strategic pivot under Skydance yields the desired stability.

Gunn concluded his statement by thanking fans for embracing the characters and stories he and Safran had brought to the screen. He offered a clear hint that the DCU is not getting rebooted but rather evolving under new management. The departure of the founders leaves a significant void in the creative direction of the franchise. Jeremy Latcham now faces the challenge of balancing corporate mandates with creative integrity. The entertainment world waits to see how the integration of Skydance's vision plays out. The success or failure of Man of Tomorrow will be a key indicator of this transition. Audiences will judge the new era based on the quality of the storytelling and character development. The legacy of Gunn and Safran's tenure will be defined by these final projects and their reception.